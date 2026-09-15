Meta Adds More Subscription Offerings in the Form of Meta One

Meta is launching Meta One, a new range of subscription plans that combines paid features across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp with expanded access to the company’s AI tools.

The plans are aimed at individual users, creators, and businesses, with pricing ranging from $2.99 per month for individual app subscriptions to $499 per month for the highest business tier. Meta says the core functions of its apps and basic access to Meta AI will remain free, while paid plans will provide additional features and higher limits.

For individual users, Meta One offers two bundled options. The Core plan costs $7.99 per month, while Premium costs $19.99. Both combine the benefits of Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus with increased access to AI-powered features, including image and video generation and tools such as Instagram’s Restyle. Users can also continue to subscribe to the three apps separately, with Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus priced at $3.99 per month and WhatsApp Plus at $2.99.

Meta is also introducing four plans for creators and businesses. The Essential plan costs $14.99 per month and combines features such as verification, impersonation protection, and access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp. The agent is designed to help businesses respond to customers around the clock.

The Advanced plan costs $49.99 per month and adds more professional account-management tools. These include the ability to schedule Instagram Stories up to 30 days ahead, add clickable links to organic posts and Reels, access exportable analytics, and receive more detailed audience insights. The plan also allows businesses to give team members account access without sharing a password, while providing additional linked devices and WhatsApp business broadcast credits.

The Expert plan costs $149 per month, while the Max plan is priced at $499. Both are designed for larger-scale operations and provide greater access to Meta’s business tools and AI agents. The Max tier also includes expanded customer support, including the ability to request assistance from “a real person” and ask for a phone call with a company representative.

In a blog post, Meta says the subscriptions were already being tested before the global launch and have attracted more than 15 million subscriptions and trials during their phased rollout. The company is positioning the service as a way to give users more advanced tools while creating an additional source of revenue alongside its advertising business.

The new plans provide access to more than 50 features across Meta’s platforms, covering areas such as content creation, audience engagement and business management. Meta says the service will continue to expand, with subscription features planned for its Edits video editing app and AI-powered smart glasses.

“We’ll continue to add ​features and agent skills built to help small businesses and creators with end-to-end marketing, business operations, content creation, and optimization,” Meta says.