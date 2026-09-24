The RodeCaster Video Series Now Does 4K Capture and Distribution

RØDE, hereafter referred to as “Rode,” has released RodeCaster Video 1.4. It is a free, major firmware update for the company’s all-in-one video production consoles, the RodeCaster Video, RodeCaster Video S, and RodeCaster Video Core.

Announced two years ago today, the RodeCaster Video is designed to streamline video production workflows. It offers video switching, recording, and processing tools in a single console. It also includes professional audio mixing tools and advanced audio processing. It’s built with content creators, YouTubers, podcasters, streamers, and live event production teams in mind.

With free firmware update 1.4, Rode is bringing what it says is its most-requested feature ever to the RodeCaster Video family: 4K capture mode. This new operating mode turns the RodeCaster Video into a dedicated 4K UHD capture and distribution hub. In the case of the RodeCaster video, the console accepts four 4Kp60 camera feeds and then sends each feed out as its own NDI stream. The RodeCaster Video S and RodeCaster Video Core can accept three 4K HDMI feeds.













NDI stands for Network Device Interface and distributed NDI streams are used in a wide range of streaming software, including platforms like OBS and eCamm Live. Each 4K source can also be recorded as an isolated track and sent directly through to a connected SSD in H.264 or H.265.

Rode notes that given the significantly increased resolution of 4K video streams compared to Full HD, some of the RodeCaster Video’s functionality, including switching, multi-cam arrangement, keying, and media options are reduced in the new 4K mode.

Speaking of Full HD, there’s a chance there as well. A parallel 1080p60 Capture mode is also available for those who would prefer a series of 1080p60 feeds rather than 4Kp30.

When Rode unveiled the RodeCaster Video Core earlier this year, it also announced RodeCaster Sync. This new solution connects a RodeCaster Video to a RodeCaster Pro II or Duo with a single USB-C cable, turning the RodeCaster Video into a full-fledged audio and video workflow and production console. With firmware 1.4, Sync functionality is now also available on the original RodeCaster Video and the RodeCaster Video S.

“Recording, channel processing and custom output routing are all shared, and everything records to the RØDECaster Video’s drive, keeping audio and video together in one place. It’s an integration where the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts, elevating the entire RØDECaster range,” Rode explains.

Additional updates in firmware 1.4 include the ability for all RodeCaster Video devices to export timeline information (OTIO) files for use in Adobe Premiere Pro and other NLEs. Rode notes that this joins DaVinci Resolve ELD Export support that it introduced in firmware version 1.3. Further, the RodeCaster Video can also now accept audio from a compatible USB webcam.

RodeCaster Video 1.4 is available as a free update now.

Image creditsRode