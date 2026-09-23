The Nikon Z5 IIC Is a Simpler but Cheaper Full-Frame Creator Camera

Nikon has announced the Z5 IIC, a simplified version of the Z5 II that removes the EVF, reduces the quality of the rear LCD, drops the dual card slots, and cuts out the AF joystick in exchange for $450 in savings. For many, that might be enough of a discount to pick one up.

The guts of the Z5 IIC remain basically unchanged when compared to the Z5 II, an excellent full-frame camera that is regularly a top-recommended option for those looking to upgrade from smaller sensors. There is a difference between “entry-level” and “entry-level full-frame,” which is often difficult for some to come to terms with since the price of a full-frame camera typically rises well above $1,500—that doesn’t feel entry-level. Canon ran into this issue with the R8 Mark II, which costs much more than most entry-level photographers would ever want to spend.

That’s perhaps why Nikon chose to go the opposite route with the Z5 IIC, leaning on the examples set by the Lumix S9 and Fujifilm X-M5 instead. It has a bit of both in its design without sacrificing the robust grip that Nikon is known for. By losing the top EVF, the camera becomes much smaller and allows Nikon to add a bit of design flair. It comes in either silver or black, but the silver will be more eye-catching.

Nikon says the “C” stands for “casual,” and so the camera retains the venerable 24.5-megapixel sensor found in the Z5 II and countless other cameras over the last eight years. It’s not a bad sensor, though, which is why it probably gets so much use nearly a decade later. Nikon pairs this sensor with a real mechanical shutter, which makes it stand out against the Lumix S9, which only uses an electronic shutter and therefore has issues with poor rolling shutter performance due to the sensor’s slow readout speed.

As mentioned, the Z5 IIC doesn’t have an electronic viewfinder, and Nikon managed to get the price down further by reducing the resolution of the rear LCD compared to the Z5 II, dropping it from 2.1M to 1.04M dots.

“Its 24.5-megapixel full-frame sensor, EXPEED 7 image-processing engine and advanced shooting capabilities deliver the impressive image quality and responsiveness users expect from a more advanced camera,” Nikon says. “Intuitive controls and automated features help first-time mirrorless users achieve satisfying photos and videos quickly, without first mastering complex camera settings. As their confidence and skills grow, the camera’s deeper controls and access to the NIKKOR Z lens system provide a dependable platform they can continue using for years.”

Nikon included its full suite of Scene Modes in the Z5 IIC, a first for its full-frame camera offerings. Users simply select the scene that best matches what they are photographing, and the camera automatically optimizes color, brightness, white balance, Picture Control, and other imaging settings. There are a total of 15 modes, which beginners will probably enjoy.

Similarly, Nikon made sure to include a dedicated Imaging Recipes button, which gives users access to a set of visual recipes, with more available to download from Nikon Imaging Cloud. Nikon’s film grain function is also included.

Because the camera is largely unchanged from the Z5 II, the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and autofocus performance have also been brought over, giving this camera access to subject detection and 3D tracking. Surprisingly, the Z5 IIC also has Pre-Release Capture, so photographers can have the camera continuously shoot for up to one second before actively pressing the button, making the defining moment harder to miss. With this mode, users can shoot up to 30 frames per second (electronic only at these high speeds; the mechanical shutter tops out at 15 frames per second). Nikon also added a new detection mode: fish detection. This really only works well in aquariums, though, as the camera still needs to identify the fish clearly before it will track.

Losing the top EVF and the subsequent redesign of the top plate also meant that Nikon was able to add a tally lamp for video recording, so subjects know when the camera is rolling. On the video front, the camera supports H.265 10-bit capture as well as N-Log and N-RAW, all of which can be recorded directly to the SD card.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the Z5 IIC, courtesy of Nikon:

The most compelling reason to pick up the Z5 IIC over other options, including the Z5 II, is the price: the Nikon Z5 IIC will be available in mid-October for $1,399.99. It can be bundled with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for $1,699.95.