Leica’s Updated iPhone Camera App Has a Look Made By Steve McCurry

Leica Camera AG has launched Leica Lux 2.0, which it describes as the “most comprehensive update” yet to its iPhone photography app.

Redesigned User Interface

With the Leica Lux 2.0 update, the camera app will use the same gallery interface as the Leica Fotos app and features a broadly revamped user interface. The new interface features app icons inspired by legendary Leica cameras and incorporates elements of Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic introduced in iOS 26 and carried forward into the newly released iOS 27.

Leica says the new user interface is designed to more closely resemble Fotos, which connects to compatible Leica cameras, and will ensure a more consistent Leica photographic experience on mobile devices.

The new filmstrip lets users select individual shots, and a grid view offers multi-select functionality to manage large groups of images more easily. Also, users can launch Adobe Lightroom and Capture One mobile apps directly from Lux for more robust editing tools.

iPhone 18 Pro Compatibility

The updated app supports the brand-new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, while these devices uniquely offer Pro Controls in Apple’s native Camera app to control aperture, exposure, and shutter speed, Lux offers some manual controls for all iPhone models. Lux supports focus, exposure, ISO, and white balance.













Leica does not explicitly mention control over the iPhone 18 Pro’s new variable aperture, but it does say, “Leica LUX is compatible with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from launch. Version 2.0 includes further optimizations tailored to the photographic capabilities of this new generation of devices.” This suggests that, alongside compatibility with Apple’s newest phones, aperture control is likely included. PetaPixel will update this story with confirmation as soon as it’s available.

Steve McCurry Artist Look

Lux 2.0 features a brand-new Artist Look developed in collaboration with Leica and world-famous photographer Steve McCurry. McCurry is known for a diverse portfolio spanning many genres, including reportage, travel, portrait, and landscapes. McCurry is also known for his remarkable flair for color. A Magnum contributor for 40 years, McCurry was the first photographer inducted into the Leica Hall of Fame in 2011.

McCurry’s new Artist Look aims to convert the photographer’s approach to color into a unique mobile photography aesthetic.

“The focus is on distinctive color palettes and the interplay of light and color,” Leica says. “What sets it apart is not a single color effect, but rather the combination of color, subject, light, and composition.”

The Steve McCurry Artist Look is Leica’s second, following its collaboration with photographer Greg Williams in May 2025. Like with that Artist Look, the new one is designed to give photographers a starting point for their color inspired by McCurry, rather than mimic the photographer. Leica notes that this is an “ongoing series,” so expect more Artist Looks down the road.

The new Artist Look is also available for the Leica Q3 and Leica SL3 via the Leica Fotos App.

“With Leica Lux 2.0, mobile photography is becoming more closely integrated with the Leica system. The shared gallery, the new user interface, and Steve McCurry’s Artist Look offer photographers new ways to develop their own visual language using an iPhone. Together with the silver Leica Lux grip and matching cases, the result is a coordinated range for mobile photography,” says Marius Eschweiler, Leica Camera AG’s Vice President of Mobile.

Leica Lux iPhone Camera Grip Now Comes in Silver

The Leica Lux iPhone camera grip, available now in black for $395, will soon come in a new silver finish. The grip keeps the same two-stage shutter release that lets photographers focus with a half-press and fire a photo with a full press, plus a command dial and two customizable function buttons.

The Leica Lux grip is compatible with iPhone 12 and later models.

New Leica Lux Cases for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

There are new Leica Lux cases designed to fit the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are the same size as the iPhone 17 Pro Series phones. These new cases are specifically built to work alongside the Lux grip.

The exterior features premium black leather, while the interior is red microfiber. It now has an integrated camera button, rather than the cut-out design of the previous iteration of Leica’s iPhone case. It is compatible with MagSafe.

Pricing and Availability

The silver Leica Lux grip will be available starting today through the Leica Online Store, Leica Stores, and authorized retailers for $395. It includes a one-year subscription to Leica Lux Pro, which provides access to all of the app’s features, including Steve McCurry’s new Artist Look.

The new Lux cases are $95 each and also available today.

The Leica Lux 2.0 update is slated to arrive in early October. Leica Lux is free to download and use, but the Pro subscription is required for complete feature access. It is $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

Image creditsLeica, Steve McCurry