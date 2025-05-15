Leica Lux Camera App Adds “Artist Look” Built by Greg Williams

Jeremy Gray

Three smartphones display a photo editing app with black-and-white portraits of a man named Greg Williams, showing different editing filters and settings, set against a dark red and black abstract background.

Leica Camera has updated the Leica Lux iPhone camera app to version 1.7, adding “Artist Looks” to the app. The debut Artist Look was developed with renowned British photographer Greg Williams.

Launched last June to a tepid but optimistic critical reaction, the ambitious Leica Lux iPhone camera app combines Leica’s trademark style and user experience with meticulously crafted digital lens simulations of some of Leica’s most legendary lenses, including 28mm and 35mm Summilux f/1.4 lenses, a Noctilux 50mm f/1.2, and Leica 120mm f/2 Summicron telephoto prime.

Leica built the app in collaboration with camera grip case maker Fjorden, which Leica officially acquired the same day it launched the Lux app. The Leica Lux app works as-is, but can also work alongside a special MagSafe-equipped Leica Lux Grip the company launched earlier this year and recently price-hiked to $625 because of tariffs. This situation could potentially change soon thanks to a new trade truce between the U.S. and China.

Three black-and-white portraits of a man posing in different settings, displayed side by side on a photo editing app screen with “Greg Williams” selected as the filter and editing options visible at the bottom.

Regardless of the price of the Leica Lux Camera Grip, the Leica Lux app itself has received regular updates since its launch, including version 1.6 last month that added the Leica Thambar-M 90mm f/2.2 to the app. The newest version, 1.7, adds a new cinematic look created in close collaboration with celebrated professional photographer Greg Williams, who Leica has worked with before.

Williams’ Artist Look is inspired by classic Tri-X 400 scans and per Leica, tuned for various lighting conditions. The company promises that the look “avoids artificial enhancements,” instead embracing authenticity and warmth. It also marks the start of a new series — this will not be the last Artist Look.

A man wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants sits against a dark background. He gazes at the camera with a serious expression, one hand resting on his neck and the other on his thigh. The image is in black and white.

“I wanted to create a look that feels real — not overdone, not artificial,” says Greg Williams. “No extra sharpening, no effects — just the image and the moment.”

“The Leica Lux app made it possible to bring that aesthetic to the smartphone — with a cinematic depth I previously only knew from my Leica cameras,” the influential photographer continues.

A man wearing a textured cardigan stands by a calm river, holding a fishing rod and looking toward the camera. The background shows blurred trees and fields under a cloudy sky. The image is in black and white.

The Greg Williams Look will also be available in the Leica Fotos app, enabling Leica owners to apply the same visual character to their images when shooting with Leica cameras.

A person relaxes in a hammock on a covered porch with a large metal camera sculpture behind them, overlooking a grassy field and trees. The image is in black and white.

Pricing and Availability

Leica Lux is free to download from the Apple App Store, but full usability requires a subscription. The app is $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. A one-year subscription is included with the purchase of the Leica Lux Camera Grip.

Image credits: Leica. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

