$329 Leica Lux Grip Is a Premium MagSafe Camera Grip for iPhone

Last June, Leica announced Leica Lux, an iPhone camera app with a Leica-inspired user interface, carefully crafted Leica lens simulations, and unique Leica Looks photo styles. Today, Leica unveiled the Leica Lux Grip, a magnetic camera grip for iPhone that gives photographers Leica-inspired physical controls for their mobile photography.

Leica Camera AG says the Leica Lux Grip promises intuitive operation and Leica’s legendary high-quality manufacturing. The grip offers a similar look and feel to “a classic Leica camera” and attaches to the user’s iPhone via MagSafe. The grip, like many other iPhone camera grips on the market — including the Fjorden made by the eponymous company Leica bought to develop the Leica Lux app — promises to improve the overall mobile photography experience in terms of ergonomics and satisfaction. After all, pressing an actual shutter release is more engaging than tapping a screen.

The Leica Lux Grip communicates with the connected iPhone via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and, as expected, is designed to work with the Leica Lux app. The physical controls include a two-stage shutter release that focuses with light pressure and captures an image with a full press, a control dial, and two buttons. The dial and buttons are customizable and can be assigned to perform specific functions, such as adjusting zoom, changing aperture, selecting a shutter speed, or setting exposure compensation values. There is also a tripod thread mount on the bottom of the Lux Grip.

The Leica Lux Grip weighs 130 grams (4.6 ounces), and Leica says it is comfortable for either left-handed or right-handed users thanks to its rotatable design. The grip has a built-in battery with enough juice for up to 1,000 photos and can be charged in two hours from empty via USB-C.

Leica Lux App Update

The Leica Lux iPhone app itself is a significant part of the overall Leica Lux Grip experience, of course. The Lux app has been updated to version 1.4, which brings Leica’s 100th-anniversary goodness to the iPhone.

2025 marks 100 years of the legendary and influential Leica I, the world’s first mass-produced 35mm camera. Leica has been marking the occasion in various ways, including some fancy product collaborations. With Leica Lux version 1.4, the app gets a new “timeless” 50mm lens simulation paired with a retro-inspired Black White film preset “that evokes the elegance of early 20th-century photography.” For the first time, Lux users can add film grain to their iPhone photos.

The Leica Lux app is free to download, but users must pay a premium for complete access to all the app’s features. It is $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. However, those who shell out for the new Leica Lux Grip will receive one free year of the Leica Lux app.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica Lux Grip is available now in select Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and select retailers for $329.

