Are We Out of Touch? | The PetaPixel Podcast













This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team stands firm in their belief that camera brands are misunderstanding the “smartphone generation” as they call it.

Viewfinders may not be a highly requested feature by those switching over from smartphones, but that’s only because they’ve never used them before. Are Chris, Jordan, and Jaron out of touch, or is it the children who are wrong?

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We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: