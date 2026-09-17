The Camp Snap 110D Puts the Experience of a Minox into a Digicam

Camp Snap has announced the 110D, a horizontally-oriented digital camera that rides on the retro styling of classic 110 film cameras.

The company says the design is inspired by the slim, elongated silhouette of cameras like the Minox (or Lomography’s Lomomatic 110), allowing it to slip easily into a back pocket or be worn on a wrist strap or lanyard.

“The Camp Snap 110D brings the unmistakable, dramatically horizontal silhouette of the classic 110 camera to a new generation,” Camp Snap says. “Delivering the brand’s signature screen-free point-and-shoot experience in a design that is as much a fashion statement as it is a camera, Camp Snap is bringing the ’70s back.”

The guts of the 110D don’t deviate far from the Camp Snap 2. It features the same 8-megapixel sensor, has the same pre-installed 4GB microSD card that can hold up to 2,000 photos, and the company’s well-known, screen-free point-and-shoot experience, but doesn’t come with as many filter options as the company’s most well known camera. The Camp Snap 2 has six filters, while the Camp Snap 110D only has five: Standard, Vintage 1, Vintage 2, Analog, and Black & White.

In front of that small 8-megapixel sensor (a Sony IMX179, Type 1/3.2 CMOS) is a 4.2mm f/2.0 lens, which has a full-frame equivalent of 26mm f/11.5. The lens does support external filters with a 30.5mm thread.

Camp Snap is touting a few features on this camera that make it stand out or enhance the experience. Firstly, it has a lockable memory and settings door that is screwed down, which it says prevents younger photographers from accessing the memory card or date and time settings. The screw can also be removed for everyday access using the new pull-tab latch design, which is a nice change versus the original Camp Snap which had to always be screwed down.

The company says it redesigned the shutter button to be its fastest yet, promising a near-instant, snappier response time with a tactile click. Finally, the Camp Snap 110D has an automatic sleep mode that conserves battery without forcing the photographer to turn the camera on and off between shots. Pressing the shutter button wakes the camera up and it’s instantly ready instead of needing to wait for it to boot up. On the note of battery life, Camp Snap says a full charge yields about 500 photos.

The Camp Snap 110D is available in black or “Dreamcicle” colors, costs $75, can be pre-ordered starting today, and will ship by mid-October.

Image creditsCamp Snap