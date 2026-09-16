The Panasonic Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 Is a Petite Prime Made for the S9

Panasonic has announced the Lumix S 20mm f/2.5, a new compact ultra-wide prime lens designed for full-frame L-Mount cameras.

“Designed for creators on the go, the Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 delivers expansive perspectives while maintaining a compact and lightweight form factor,” Panasonic says. The company adds that its new portable prime lens suits street, travel, landscape, and video content creation and is a good option for Lumix S9 owners who want to keep their kits lightweight and compact.

The Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 slots between the Lumix S 18mm f/1.8 and Lumix S 24mm f/1.8 prime lenses in Panasonic’s lineup in terms of focal length, but it’s more like the company’s Lumix S 40mm f/2 and 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses in overall style and size.

The new 20mm f/2.5 lens is 40.9 millimeters (1.6 inches) long and weighs just 142 grams (five ounces). It comes in black or silver, like the Panasonic 40mm f/2 and 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses. The lens is also dust- and splash-resistant.

The Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 truly is a lot like the 40mm f/2 and 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses. The Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 is 40.9mm long when retracted and weighs 155 grams, while the Lumix S 40mm f/2 is also 40.9mm long and weighs 144 grams. All three lenses accept 62mm filters.













It has a customizable focus ring and a customizable Focus Button (Fn Button). Through these customizable controls, users can initiate functions like Crop Zoom on the Lumix S9 with its new firmware version 2.1 release.

The Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 lens promises smooth, accurate autofocusing and can focus as close as 0.18 meters (0.59 feet). This is a maximum magnification of 0.15x.

The Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 features 11 elements arranged across nine groups, including three aspherical elements and three ED glass elements. The lens has a seven-bladed aperture diaphragm.

A natural competitor to the Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 is the Sigma 20mm f/2 DG Contemporary, which is also available in L-Mount. That lens came out in 2022 and offers a slightly faster maximum aperture. It also weighs 370 grams (13 ounces) and is 72.4 millimeters (2.85 inches) long. Plus, it costs $769, while Panasonic’s new prime is $499.

The $499 Panasonic Lumix S 20mm f/2.5 is expected to ship in October. The accompanying Lumix S9 firmware update version 2.1, which lets users do a lot more with Lumix S lens Fn buttons, is also slated to arrive next month.

Image creditsPanasonic