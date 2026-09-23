Adobe Completes Acquisition of Topaz Labs and Says Topaz Will Remain Its Own Brand

Adobe announced in June that it had entered an agreement to purchase Topaz Labs, a software company best known for its AI-based upscaling technology for photos and videos. As of today, the acquisition is now complete, and Adobe fully owns Topaz Labs.

Adobe says that Topaz Labs will continue to exist as a standalone brand, and Adobe says it and Topaz will work together to “bring advanced capabilities directly into the tools and workflows creative professionals and enterprises already use.”

The company’s upscaling tech also exists as its own separate apps across multiple platforms, including mobile and web.

Topaz Photo performs upscaling, denoising, sharpening, and more for various output conditions, including web display and print.

Topaz Video uses AI to enhance multiple aspects of video, including denoising, upscaling, digital stabilization, and more. The software can even generate new frames to enable slow motion and restore archival footage for modern use cases and presentation formats.

All of these features make a lot of sense inside Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere, plus Firefly, and it will be interesting to see how Adobe further implements and integrates Topaz Labs’ core upscaling tech and related photo and video enhancement tools into its software.

Topaz’s upscaling, which won a 2025 Emmy Award for video technology, is already available inside Adobe Firefly and Photoshop software as a third-party option for upscaling, promising a fast and easy way to make photos and other images bigger. It stands to reason that the integration will only expand now that Topaz has technically moved from third-party territory into a first-party one.













“By integrating Topaz Labs’ tools and models into everyday Creative Cloud workflows, Adobe’s global community of creative professionals and enterprises will benefit from spending less time moving between tools and more time refining performances, shaping emotion and finding the perfect cut,” Adobe says.

“Adobe will also optimize the performance of Topaz Labs models, while leveraging strong enterprise relationships and global reach to raise awareness of Topaz Labs among creative professionals,” the company continues.

Again, Topaz Labs will continue to exist as its own brand, and its apps and models will continue to be offered as standalone products. Topaz’s CEO, Eric Yang, is joining Adobe’s Digital Video and Audio team, and Adobe says that Topaz’s customers should receive the same support they receive now.

“The future of creativity will continue to be defined by creative storytelling and human craft regardless of whether content was captured on a professional camera, mobile phone, or generated with AI,” Adobe concludes in its press release.

“The best creative tools remove technical barriers so creators can focus on what matters most: telling stories that connect with audiences and making amazing ideas come to life. Bringing Topaz Labs technology into Adobe’s cutting-edge solutions is one more step toward that goal.”

Image creditsAdobe, Topaz Labs