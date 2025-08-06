Higgsfield AI Brings Topaz’s Industry-Leading Photo and Video Upscaling to the Web

Higgsfield, an AI technology platform designed for creators, launched Upscale, a new AI-powered upscaling feature powered by Topaz Labs.

Topaz Labs, best known for its professional-grade photo and video editing software, offers numerous AI-powered applications for photographers and videographers, including the upscaling software Gigapixel.

Topaz Labs’ Gigapixel, available for both photos and videos, uses artificial intelligence to analyze a selected image or video clip and intelligently adds new pixels to increase the size of the content. Basically, it creates a larger canvas and uses AI to generate the necessary pixels to fill in any gaps.

Screenshot of an online tool called "Upscale" with a photo of a woman in a hijab pointing at something, prompting users to upload media to enhance image or video resolution and quality. Buttons for Discord and Pricing appear in the top right.

As for its implementation in Higgsfield, subscribers can go to Higgsfield’s website and drop their images or videos into the web interface to upscale their content.

Photos can be upscaled by two, four, and eight times using one of five different upscaling modes. A 16x upscaling is also listed, although it appears limited to particularly low-res input images. The available modes include standard, high-fidelity (for high-resolution, detailed visuals), text refine, art and CG (for CGI, logos, and icons), and a low-res mode that is built for low-quality images like web graphics and screenshots. The default model is Topaz’s standard Gigapixel technology, although Topaz also offers Topaz Generative, which uses generative AI to add new details to an image. Higgsfield users can also adjust sharpness and denoising, and toggle specific face enhancement features.

A screenshot shows an image editing tool with an art deco skyscraper and an obelisk monument under a blue sky. Editing options and an "Upscale" button are visible on the right side of the screen.

As for videos, the upscaling options are quite different. Users can scale low-res videos to 2K and 4K resolution, and by default, AI-powered enhancement is enabled. There are numerous AI models available for various types of video content, including Proteus for general upscaling, Iris for portraits and faces, Rhea for 4K+ upscaling, Gaia for stylized video content, and Theia, which promises to improve fine details and textures.

Users can control additional parameters like compression, detail recovery, sharpening, noise reduction, halo reduction, grain, and frame interpolation.

Higgsfield Upscale is available now for all Higgsfield subscribers. Subscriptions start at $9 monthly for a Basic tier and range up to just under $150 for the highest-end Creator tier. A complete breakdown of all plans, including their prices, credit allotment, and features, is available on Higgsfield’s website.

Image credits: Higgsfield

