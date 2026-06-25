Adobe Acquires AI Upscaling Specialists Topaz Labs

Adobe has today announced it is acquiring Topaz Labs, known for its professional-grade photo and video enhancement software.

Topaz Labs’ technology, which focuses on AI tools that improve the quality of images via upscaling, denoising, and sharpening, will aid Adobe as it competes against the likes of Canva and DaVinci Resolve.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Topaz has been an established software provider for over two decades and is best-known for its upscaler Gigapixel and image enhancer Topaz Photo.

TechCrunch notes that Adobe already offers some of Topaz’s tools in its Creative Cloud suite, but will now fully integrate Topaz’s models across apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, and its AI image generator Firefly.

“With Topaz Labs, Adobe will expand its video and image model offerings with state-of-the-art AI enhancement models in Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Creative Cloud apps, giving creators, designers, video professionals, photographers, and enterprises the tools to achieve exceptional quality across every format and workflow,” Adobe says in a press release.

Last year, Topaz Labs won an Emmy for AI Image/Video Enhancement for High Quality TV Catalog Restoration as a part of the 76th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.

“With millions of customers, Topaz Labs and its Emmy Award-winning AI technology will be integrated across Adobe’s creative AI portfolio, giving creatives the ability to enhance footage, restore and remaster archival content, and blend AI-generated and traditionally captured content into seamless final productions,” Adobe adds.

Adobe says that Topaz’s services will still be available as a stand-alone on the Topaz Labs website. CEO Eric Yang will continue to lead the Topaz Labs team. TechCrunch reports that the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

“Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Creative Cloud offer the industry’s best creative tooling and top AI models for creators and brands, and we’re excited to build on the strong demand for these products with Topaz Labs,” says David Wadhwani, President, Creativity & Productivity Business, Adobe.

“Creators are creating more content by mixing captured and generated images and video, and with Topaz Labs we will give every creator the quality and control to easily produce that content at higher quality and resolution.”