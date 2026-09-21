Apple Hides Tiny ‘Hello’ Signs in Stores for Customers to Test iPhone 18 Pro Camera

Apple has reportedly placed tiny “Hello” signs in its stores worldwide as a camera test for the new iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple Stores have placed tiny Hello decorations in locations around the globe as part of a launch-day challenge that lets customers test the iPhone 18 Pro’s camera zoom. The small signs appeared in Apple Stores on September 18, the same day the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale worldwide.

از امروز تمام اپل استورها این نشان hello رو یه جایی دارن که باهاش بتونن زوم دوربین آیفون‌ها رو به مشتری‌ها نشون بدن pic.twitter.com/gpLv7CPawe — Alireza (@alirezza) September 18, 2026

The decorations feature Apple’s familiar cursive “hello” logo and appear to have been placed on higher shelves and fixtures inside the stores. Their small size makes them difficult to see clearly from the ground, giving customers a specific target for testing the iPhone’s telephoto camera. Joe Rossignol of MacRumors first reported the tiny Hello signs in Apple stores on September 18.

“Starting today, many if not all Apple Stores around the world have received a new “hello” decoration somewhere in the store for the purposes of testing iPhone camera zoom,” Rossignol writes for MacRumors. “Like the iPhone 17 Pro models, the new iPhone 18 Pro models that launched today offer up to 8× optical zoom.”

小彩蛋：今天开始全球每家 Apple Store 都在各个角落藏有 “hello” 小立牌，供顾客体验 iPhone 18 Pro 8 倍光学变焦拍摄效果。#helloapple pic.twitter.com/ey5yT1ZeCe — safari (@safaricheung) September 18, 2026

The Hello signs give customers an easy way to try the new phones’ optical zoom capabilities while inside an Apple Store. Apple has equipped the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with up to 8x optical zoom through their 48MP Fusion Telephoto camera, making the deliberately small decorations a practical subject for testing that feature.

The placement gives customers something to look for in the stores while providing a simple way to test the iPhone 18 Pro’s camera capabilities in a real-world setting, rather than relying solely on the phone’s listed specifications. Because the signs are positioned high where they are difficult to examine at close range, customers can use the iPhone camera to zoom in and see the details.

MacRumors notes that the signs also give customers a small launch-day Easter egg to discover and share online. Posts on X and other social media platforms show people in different parts of the world using their iPhones to photograph the tiny decorations.