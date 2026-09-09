iPhone 18 Pro Has Apple’s Fastest Lens Yet Thanks to Variable Aperture

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, its latest flagship slab smartphones. They promise significant improvements across all facets, including the camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro series smartphones look mostly familiar but embrace a refined aluminum design and striking new colorways, including Deep Black, Silver, Burgundy, and Light Blue.

The Biggest Camera Improvement In Years

As rumored, the iPhone 18 Pro series is getting a redesigned aperture system. iPhone 18 Pro has a new 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, promising “creative control that wasn’t possible before.”

Each of the six aperture blades are each thinner than a human hair and are designed to be very lightweight but durable. There’s a new custom-designed lens to ensure image quality across the entire aperture range.

In darker environments, the aperture opens to let in about 50% more light, improving low-light performance and Night Mode photography.

Sample Photos

Control carries over to the upgraded Camera app, too. Photographers can control the aperture, of course, but also easily change the shutter speed and white balance. These features have been available in third-party apps before, but Apple is bringing significantly enhanced Pro controls to the built-in app.

Speaking of third-party camera apps, Apple says that it will be updating its API to provide developers with complete access to the iPhone 18 Pro’s new variable aperture system.

“With a new computational imaging pipeline, the Main camera produces sharper, more detailed shots, and upgraded Photographic Styles with new texture and grain controls let users further dial in their desired appearance and have more creative control over their photos,” Apple says.

As for video, iPhone 17 Pro’s excellent video capabilities are built upon here. Users can now apply Cinematic effects after capture at up to 60 frames per second. The camera’s Time-lapse mode now supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR. Further, Audio Mix has improved algorithms to make voices and music sound better.

Authenticity

Apple Reference Image is a new content authenticity tool. The new iPhone 18 Pro camera signs photos at the sensor level, and the authenticity image lives with the original file indefinitely. Apple says it’s like a digital negative to visually confirm what was actually in the shot at the time of capture.

Software and Hardware Improvements

As expected, Apple Intelligence, or artificial intelligence, is a significant focus for the new iPhone. As Apple unveiled at WWDC 2026 when it showed off iOS 27, the newest flagship iPhone will incorporate a new Siri, Siri AI, that promises to be more personal, productive, and ideally, useful. Siri AI is a full-fledged app across Apple’s entire ecosystem that works alongside apps, like the camera. Siri mode in Camera introduces advanced Visual Intelligence to the iPhone’s built-in Camera app.

The key takeaway here is that Apple Intelligence is getting much more “personal.” Siri AI rolls out in beta in October. Some features will have usage limits, and increased access will come with “most” iCloud+ plans. PetaPixel will dig into this more soon.

There are significant improvements to photo editing. Apple Intelligence in Photos promises to make the Pro Camera system more versatile, per Apple. There are improved cleanup tools, generative expand, and a Spatial Reframing tool that adjusts the perspective of a photo after it was captured.

“With iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve made advancements to the areas our users care about most: camera, performance, battery, and intelligence. And we didn’t just make incremental improvements in these areas — we took huge leaps forward to create the best Pro iPhone we’ve ever made,” says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“iPhone 18 Pro makes it easy for anyone to capture stunning photos and videos using variable aperture, while providing more versatility for creators and more control for pros. Paired with impactful upgrades to Photographic Styles and powerful video capabilities, iPhone 18 Pro unlocks entirely new ways for users to express themselves.,” Jowswiak continues.

A20 Pro

These new Apple Intelligence features rely on the brand-new, 2-nanometer A20 Pro. It has a 6-core CPU with 2 new super cores, promising up to 20% better performance. Apple says the super cores are the fastest CPUs in any smartphone and are “desktop-class.”

The new A20 Pro’s GPU has a seven-core design and up to a 40% graphics improvement. The Neural Accelerators are up to twice as fast as before and power advanced AI, like third-party LLMs.

The A20 Pro has two Neural Engines, delivering a total of 32 cores designed explicitly for powering on-device AI tasks.

The A20 Pro has custom packaging inspired by Apple’s M-series chips, which the company says dramatically improves thermal performance.

Thermals and Performance

Apple’s focus on the iPhone 18 Pro’s thermal design goes beyond the A20 Pro. The entire phone has been designed for improved thermal performance, which improves mobile gaming, AI performance, and, presumably, high-resolution video recording.

The iPhone 18 Pro’s vapor chamber has three times the surface area of the one in the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple promises the highest sustained performance on any iPhone ever, including a 40% sustained performance gain versus the iPhone 17 Pro.

“These are giant leaps,” Apple says.

Despite the iPhone 18 Pro’s thinner design, the battery life is better. The iPhone 18 Pro offers similar battery life to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max has 45 hours of video playback, the best battery life of any iPhone to date.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199. iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299. Both models are available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities.

Apple Upgrade, Apple’s new leasing program, starts at $34.99 per month for 24 months, or lower with trade-in.

Image creditsApple