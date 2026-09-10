Insta360’s Luna Pro Goes Global and Has Most of the Ultra’s Features

Insta360 has announced the Luna Pro, the newest camera in its Luna Series of gimbal cameras co-engineered with Leica.

The Luna Pro is Insta360’s newest flagship gimbal camera, combining a Leica Summicron lens with a next-generation Type 1 image sensor that can record 8K Dolby Vision video and 10-bit I-Log. To cater to its pro-oriented audience, the Luna Pro also includes built-in timecode.













“Designed around the needs of today’s lifestyle creators, Luna Pro combines high-end imaging with a fast, flexible approach to content creation. Native 4K Vertical Video makes it easy to capture high-quality content for short-form platforms, while AI-powered tracking, intuitive controls, and streamlined editing help creators work quickly when shooting solo or on the move,” Insta360 explains.

The Insta360 Luna Pro is like a cross between the standard Luna and the dual-camera Luna Ultra. The Luna Pro shares the same main camera as the Luna Ultra, but loses the secondary 3x optical zoom module.













Fortunately, the Luna Pro retains arguably the Ultra’s best feature, even better than a second camera: its detachable screen. The detachable two-inch OLED touchscreen lets users remotely control and monitor their Luna Pro from up to 20 meters away, and it even has a built-in mic.

One of the Luna Pro’s biggest selling points for imaging is its ability to record native 4Kp30 vertical video with 6K oversampling. Even DJI’s latest Osmo Pocket cameras, which are very good, don’t offer this social media-friendly feature.

More broadly, the Luna Pro records 8K Dolby Vision video up to 30p, and it supports 4Kp120 and 1080p240 slow-motion recording. While it doesn’t have a second, longer lens, the Luna Pro offers 4Kp60 video recording with “lossless zoom” up to an 80mm equivalent focal length. The built-in lens itself is a 20mm equivalent one with an f/1.8 aperture.

As Insta360 notes, the camera includes Leica color profiles, including Leica Natural, Leica Vivid, and Leica Chrome, plus an assortment of other cinematic profiles. It also includes 10-bit I-Log recording and supports ACES workflows for professional color grading.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Luna Pro is available now in Cosmic Black and Stellar White for $599.99 in the United States, $679.99 in Canada, €529 in Europe, and £469 in the United Kingdom.

This is a rather significant price difference compared to the Luna Ultra, which is $769.99 in the US. Content creators will need to determine just how much a second camera with more optical zoom is worth to them. Besides that feature, the two cameras are effectively identical.

Image creditsInsta360