Save Hundreds on These 15 Mirrorless Cameras

Autumn is a great time of year for photography, which also makes it a great time to buy a new camera. These 15 hand-picked deals offer sizable discounts on a variety of excellent mirrorless cameras, from Micro Four Thirds to full frame.

The deals below are organized by manufacturer, rather than sensor size. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Nikon Camera Deals

Nikon Z5 II

Nikon makes a lot of great mirrorless cameras, and some of the best ones are on sale right now, starting with the excellent entry-level Z5 II. This 24.5-megapixel full-frame camera packs a ton of great features that punch above its weight while staying compact and ergonomic. It’s an excellent camera for first-time buyers and a fully capable choice for enthusiasts.













Until 11:59 PM ET on September 20, the Nikon Z5 II is $250 off, bringing its price down to $1,596.95.

Nikon Z6 II

Another great 24.5-megapixel full-frame Nikon camera is the Z6 II. It’s a bit older than the Z5 II and has a larger body, but it is also designed with even more serious photographers in mind. It’s $351.70 off for a very limited time in a special “Essentials Kit.” Until 11:59 PM ET on September 19, the Nikon Z6 II body, a camera bag, 128GB SD card, and extra battery are $1,495.89.

Nikon Z7 II

The 45.7-megapixel Nikon Z7 II offers significantly more resolution than the Z6 II, and remains a great choice for landscape and portrait photographers. It’s not as fast as the Z8 or Z9, but its image quality is better. The Nikon Z7 II has the best image quality in the entire Nikon Z lineup, for that matter. With a free case, SD card, and extra battery, the Z7 II is $1,956.90 until 11:59 PM ET on September 20. That’s a $600 discount.

Nikon Z8

Speaking of the speedy Nikon Z8, it’s Nikon’s best and most versatile camera overall. It shoots full-resolution RAW files at up to 20 frames per second and JPEGs at 30 FPS. It also records 8.3Kp60 N-RAW video and 4.1Kp60 ProRes RAW, making it a very capable video camera as well. It’s an incredible camera, and it’s a whopping $900 off until the end of the day on September 20. At $3,396.95, it’s still expensive, but it’s a strong value.













Nikon Z6 III

The final Nikon deal we’re highlighting this week — yes, a lot of great Nikon cameras are on sale right now — is the Z6 III. With a huge $700 discount through the end of the day on September 20, this camera and its partially stacked 24-megapixel sensor make a great choice for hybrid users. It captures good-quality photos plus 6Kp60 N-RAW and 6Kp30 ProRes RAW. Even at its regular price, it is Nikon’s best all-around camera under $3,000. Even better, with the $700 savings, it comes in at just under $2,000.













Canon Camera Deals

Canon EOS R8

Canon just unveiled the EOS R8 II this week, and it’s great. It’s also $1,899. So what if you want an entry-level, budget-friendly Canon full-frame mirrorless camera but don’t have nearly $2,000 to spend? The original R8, while definitely not quite as good as the new R8 II, is still a very capable camera. It’s also, thanks to a $300 discount until 11:59 PM ET on September 20, just $1,349. It’s a steal.

Canon EOS R5 II

At the opposite end of Canon’s full-frame lineup is the relatively new, extremely good 45-megapixel Canon EOS R5 II. It’s arguably Canon’s best camera for nearly every photographer, offering plenty of speed and excellent image quality. It is also a very good hybrid camera, for what it’s worth. It’s $400 off right now, knocking its price to $3,999.













Sony Camera Deals

Sony a7 IV

We’ve got just a couple of Sony deals to highlight this week, and they’re both on “outdated” cameras. But don’t let that fool you; when a new model in a series comes out, the predecessor becomes an even better value.

For example, the Sony a7 IV is $500 off, bringing its price to $1,998. For many photographers, the a7 IV is plenty of camera, even if the a7 V is better overall. You really pay for the improvements, though, as the a7 V is $2,898.

Sony a7R V

Another example is the Sony a7R V. Its 61-megapixel image sensor still outperforms nearly every other full-frame option on the market, and the a7R V remains a powerful camera, especially for landscapes. With a $300 savings right now, it’s $3,498, a full $1,000 less than the brand-new Sony a7R VI.

Panasonic Camera Deals

Panasonic Lumix GH7

We’ve got a lot here, so let’s get started. First up is the Micro Four Thirds Lumix GH7 camera. While Panasonic has given its full-frame Lumix S series a lot of attention in recent years, the GH7 remains an outstanding camera. It’s very good. It’s also $300 off right now, bringing the price to $1,897.99.













Panasonic Lumix S9

Moving over to that Lumix S full-frame lineup, the Lumix S9 is a cute, compact little full-frame camera. It has a solid 24-megapixel sensor, a sleek design, and strong imaging features. It is $300 off through the end of the day on September 19, bringing the price to $1,197.99. It’s really hard to find a full-frame mirrorless camera for less.













Panasonic Lumix S1 II

The Lumix S1 II is Panasonic’s most versatile all-around camera. It has a 24-megapixel sensor, 5.1Kp60 Open Gate, great in-body image stabilization, and sophisticated autofocus features. It can also shoot with AF-C at up to 70 frames per second. Speedy! It’s $2,879.99 right now thanks to a $300 discount.













Panasonic Lumix S1R II

But what if you want the S1 II’s features but more megapixels? You’re in luck! The 44-megapixel Panasonic Lumix S1R II, which has 8Kp30 and 4Kp120 10-bit video, 6.4K Open Gate, and 40 frames-per-second continuous shooting, is also $300 off. With those savings, it’s $2,997.99.













OM System Camera Deals

OM System OM-1 II

We’ve got just one OM System deal this week. While OM has released many cameras since the OM-1 II in early 2024, it remains the company’s most performant camera to date. It’s $400 off right now, knocking the price down to $1,999.99.













Fujifilm Camera Deals

Fujifilm X-T5 Kit

Fujifilm camera deals are a relatively rare sight, and that’s still true this week. However, one very specific kit is $200 off, the X-T5 with the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 zoom lens. The 40-megapixel camera and 24-75mm equivalent lens are a great combo. Both the black and silver cameras are on sale and each is $2,199.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsCanon, Nikon, and Panasonic. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.