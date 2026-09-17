European Union Plans to Ban Under 13s From Social Media

The European Union is proposing bloc-wide restrictions on children’s access to social media, online gaming, and some AI services as part of a new framework aimed at strengthening online safety.

Under the proposed EU Kids Act, children under 13 would not be permitted to have their own social media accounts, while those aged 13 and 14 would only be able to use limited “mini accounts” with parental supervision and controls. Use of those accounts would be restricted to one hour a day. Children aged 15 and over would be able to create their own accounts.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the plans during her state of the union address in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

“No social media under the age of 13. No personal account under the age of 15,” von der Leyen says, per CNN.

The legislation, formally presented by the European Commission today (Thursday), would cover more than conventional social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Video-sharing services, online games, AI chatbots, and companion services would also face new requirements.

The Commission says platforms would have to demonstrate that their services are safe for children by design. Companies would be expected to identify and address features that could encourage addictive or compulsive use, while AI services aimed at children would face safeguards intended to prevent harmful interactions and unhealthy emotional attachments.

“We are reversing the burden of proof. Platforms will have to prove to us that they are safe. Because it is not about our minors accessing social media. It is about when and how do we allow social media to access our minors,” von der Leyen adds.

The proposed rules would require large online platforms to submit child-safety and compliance plans to the Commission. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to 6% of their global annual turnover.

The measures would build on existing EU legislation, including the Digital Services Act and the AI Act. The Commission says the new framework is intended to provide consistent rules across the bloc rather than leaving individual countries to establish separate age limits.

“Too many children are being exposed too early to an online world they are not ready to navigate — an environment where bullying can follow you home, where every mistake can be recorded forever,” von der Leyen says.

The proposal comes as several EU countries pursue their own restrictions. France, Spain, Denmark and Sweden are among the countries that have considered or introduced measures aimed at limiting children’s access to social media.

The proposed restrictions are not yet law. The EU Kids Act will have to go through the bloc’s legislative process and secure approval from the relevant EU institutions and member states. The process could take years, particularly as governments continue to debate how the rules should be implemented and enforced.

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