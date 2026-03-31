Australia Threatens Legal Action Over Under-16 Social Media Ban Breaches

Pesala Bandara

Two children lying on the floor indoors; one child in a plaid shirt is focused on a smartphone, while the other child in red rests their head on their arm next to a phone.

Australia has warned it could take legal action against major social media companies, accusing them of failing to enforce a national ban on users under 16 and allowing children to remain on their platforms.

The country’s “world-first” law banning social media use for children under 16 came into effect in December. But on Tuesday, the Australian government announced that companies including Meta, TikTok, and Google were not complying with the rules after the national online safety regulator found many children still had active accounts.

According to a report by The Guardian, a survey of 900 Australian parents found that 31% said their children continued to have one or more social media accounts after the ban, down from 49% before the law was introduced.

The survey also found that 70% of under-16 users who had accounts on Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok before the ban were still able to access those platforms.

Authorities confirmed that Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube are under investigation for possible breaches of the law. Australia’s communications minister, Anika Wells, says the companies were not doing enough to enforce the restrictions.

“None of this is impossible. None of this is even difficult for big tech, who are innovative billion dollar companies,” Wells says. “If these companies want to do business in Australia, they must obey Australian laws.”

The government says it will decide on any penalties by mid-2026. Under the law, platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, and X can face fines of up to $33 million (50 million Australian dollars) for systemic failures to prevent children under 16 from holding accounts.

Officials and campaigners have defended the ban as necessary to protect children from harmful content and addictive platform features. The policy is being closely watched internationally.

The U.K. looks like it will follow Australia’s ban. In January, the House of Lords backed an amendment to the government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill supporting a ban on social media use for under-16s. France’s National Assembly has also approved legislation to ban social media use for children under 15. Meanwhile, in February, Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez said that he plans to introduce a similar under-16 ban, while Denmark has said it will also move to ban social media use for children under 15. Other countries, including Norway, Indonesia, India, and Malaysia, are also considering similar measures.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
australia law ban Australia Passes ‘World-First’ Bill to Ban Social Media for Kids Under 16
Two young women sitting outdoors, smiling and looking at their smartphones. One is in a wheelchair, and they appear to be sharing something on their screens. A person in a blue hoodie is blurred in the foreground. Social Media Companies Decry YouTube’s Exemption from Australian Ban
Five children standing against a pink background, each looking at their smartphone. They are dressed casually; one wears overalls, another a yellow polo, a third with glasses, wearing a peach shirt, and two others in white and beige shirts. Senate Committee Advances Controversial Bill to Keep Kids Off Social Media
TikTok Nepal Bans TikTok for Disrupting ‘Social Harmony’
Discussion