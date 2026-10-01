The Portal is a Screenless, IP58 Camera with Kodak-Inspired Film Simulations

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Jaron Schneider

Two people wearing knit hats take photos with a small camera, while a person in a life vest holds a waterproof camera while kayaking.

Nocs Provisions, a company most well-known for its affordable and rugged binoculars, has announced the Portal AFN7 Adventure Camera that it says is the first in a series it will release for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Portal is a 140-gram (4.9 ounces) screenless camera designed to mimic the experience of a classic film camera (and to “encourage people to trust their instincts”) and is IP58-rated to reject dust, rain, and heavy splashes so that it can survive the outdoors. The company says that the design of this camera is meant to keep technology out of the way and let experiences remain at the forefront. What it doesn’t directly address is the form factor of the Portal, which is extremely unusual.

A gray and blue handheld device with a gold button, a small LED light, and a large black circular lens housing.

A white, rectangular monocular device with a black rubber eyecup and an attached orange, textured grip handle with a black button on top.

A black rectangular device with a large circular eyepiece and a bright green textured handle attached to its side.

The camera has a small Type 1/3.06, 16-megapixel sensor behind a 22.5mm f/2.2 equivalent lens. For reference, this is about the size of the ultra-wide camera sensor on most smartphones (typically the worst of the three now). It is capable of capturing 4Kp30 video and has an 8x digital zoom as well as six film-inspired presets (in addition to a no-filter mode), including ones it says are directly inspired by Kodachrome 64 and Kodak Gold 200.

A woman wearing a blue bandana and tan vest holds a small white digital camera over one eye while sitting outdoors next to another woman.

Two women lie on a plaid blanket outdoors, one holding a small camera toward the lens while a bowl of popcorn sits on a nearby table.

While the camera has no optical viewfinder (it uses a very small digital electronic viewfinder), it was made to pair with Nocs’ optical products. The company says it was intentionally designed to work with magnified optics and, when paired with the included NocDoc alignment shroud, Portal docks directly with Nocs binoculars and monoculars, letting users capture magnified photos and video straight through the optic.

A gray and blue digital camera with a wrist strap, featuring a lens, a small screen, and control buttons on its front face.

Sage green binoculars with a textured, ribbed grip and a detachable blue and grey handle attachment featuring a yellow button.

“The result is a camera designed from the ground up to work as part of the complete Nocs system,” the company says.

Photos are stored on a microSD card (the camera ships with a 4GB card and it can use cards as large as 128GB) and can be transferred either with a card reader or via USB-C. Nocs says the camera can be recognized by a smartphone as well, making it easy to access photos and videos while on the trail.

A gray digital camera with a blue rubberized grip and a gold shutter button, shown with its side port cover open to reveal a USB-C port and memory card slot.

The camera is powered by a sealed (read: built-in, non-removable) 800 mAh battery that Nocs says is good for about 3,000 photos or 30 to 35 minutes of continuous 4K video capture.

A person wearing a tan quilted vest and camouflage shirt places a small white camera into the vest's front pocket.

Below are a few sample photos taken with the Portal, provided by Nocs.

Three kayaks are pulled up onto a small, sandy beach cove, with a person standing on the rocky cliff above the clear water.
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The Nocs Provisions Portal AFN7 Adventure Camera is available in Galapagos Gray, Moonwalk White, and Lassen Black colors, costs $180, and is available today directly from the company or from REI. It is also protected by a lifetime warranty for manufacturing issues and has two-year coverage for electronics issues.

Image creditsNocs Provisions

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