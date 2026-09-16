OM System Says You’ve Never Seen Birds Like This Before

OM System has sponsored another season of Wild Birds Revealed, showcasing incredible, beautiful birds and celebrating excellent wildlife photographers Tim and Russell Laman.

After the successful launch of the first season of Wild Birds Revealed, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, with support from OM System, is back with even more. Viewers can follow along with father-and-son wildlife photography duo Tim and Russell Laman as they travel to Florida and Southern California, turning their OM System lenses on colorful, exciting birds.

In the first episode, available now, the Lamans focus on a pair of Southern California species: the pink Anna’s Hummingbird and the purple Costa’s Hummingbird. Through Tim and Russell’s photos and slow-motion video work, viewers can see how hummingbirds fly with their unique wingbeat style, effectively suspending themselves in mid-air.













“We are very excited to share our new episodes of Wild Birds Revealed,” says Tim Laman.

“This year, we are featuring some diverse and spectacular North American birds that most everyone is probably familiar with — but be prepared to be amazed,” Laman continues.

“From hummingbirds and more, we have filmed some bird behaviors that may surprise you. You don’t want to miss Season 2 of Wild Birds Revealed!”

Laman is keeping his cards close to the vest about precisely which birds will be featured in the upcoming three episodes of Wild Birds Revealed, but they are sure to be exciting.

“We are truly honored to continue our collaboration with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology for a second year,” says Eiji Shirota, head of OM System Business Unit, OM Digital Solutions Corporation.

“We are delighted that, through this series, we can share the hidden lives of wild birds, the wonders of nature, and the joy of birdwatching with an even wider audience. It is also a great source of pride for us that OM System camera systems were used to capture some of the remarkable moments in the lives of wild birds featured in the series. We hope the series will deepen people’s understanding and appreciation of nature and inspire new encounters with the natural world and moments of wonder,” Shirota adds.

“The best storytelling can help people see even familiar birds in a completely new way,” says Christian Camerota, senior director of Integrated Marketing and Communications at the Cornell Lab. “By combining singular imagery with the wonder of discovery, Wild Birds Revealed has been designed to help deepen people’s love and understanding of birds and inspire them to help protect our natural world.”

While people must wait for the rest of the episodes in the second season of Wild Birds Revealed, the three episodes from season one are available to enjoy now. They focus on Tree Swallows, Ospreys, and Atlantic Puffins.





































Those inspired to pick up their camera and head out to do some bird photography of their own should check out PetaPixel‘s “The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Bird Photography,” an intensive guide made with assistance from OM System. While the featured photographer, Ben Knoot, is an OM System Ambassador, his lessons from over 20 years in the field apply to all photographers, no matter what brand they use.

Image creditsOM System, Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Photos by Tim and Russell Laman.