Yeti Doesn’t Just Have Coolers, it Also Makes Protective Cases for Camera Gear

Most people know Yeti for its coolers, but it’s expanding its gear-transport game with three new hard cases: the Loadout GoBox 8, GoBox 10, and GoBox 20.

These three new GoBox sizes promise heavy-duty protection for varying camera kits and other gear.

Starting with the smallest, the GoBox 8, Yeti says it is made to carry and protect camera kits like a DSLR with a short lens or other small electronics.

The GoBox 10 is a slim, briefcase-style carry solution that can fit, as expected, more stuff. Think a full-frame camera with a few smaller lenses.

Rounding out the trio is the GoBox 20, a bigger, thicker briefcase that can carry and protect a large camera with a big lens.

The GoBox 8 has 8.65 liters of capacity, while the GoBox 10 has 10.11 liters and the GoBox 20 has 21.37 liters. When empty, the three GoBoxes weigh 4.2 pounds, 4.7 pounds, and 6.8 pounds, respectively.

Each Yeti GoBox starts as an empty, rugged plastic shell. The user then customizes it with accompanying accessories, like Loadout Gear Cubes with zippered compartments and a soft shell, or Loadout KOR Protective Inserts that can be infinitely reconfigured to fit the user’s specific kit.

These Kor inserts can be reshaped as gear changes, promising a snug fit around any equipment. They have vacuum-form technology, and customers use an included pump to inflate the insert.

All three new Loadout GoBox sizes share features, including dustproof and waterproof designs, non-slip feet, tie-down slots, locking ports, and lockdown latches. Yeti notes that the cases are specifically IP65 and IP67 rated, meaning they are fully submersible up to a meter of depth for 30 minutes.

The new Yeti GoBox 8, 10, and 20 join existing GoBox 1, 15, 30, and 60 hard cases.

Pricing and Availability

The Yeti Loadout GoBox 8, 10, and 20 are currently available in black and orange; a third tan colorway is also listed on Yeti’s shop. The three hard gear cases are $100, $115, and $150, respectively. The new accompanying Kor Protective Inserts are $100 for the GoBox 8, $115 for the GoBox 10, and $125 for the GoBox 20.

There are many good hard cases on the market these days, including not only new offerings from Yeti but also industry-standard products from Pelican and Nanuk. There is truly something for everyone.

Image creditsYeti