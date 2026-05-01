Big Discounts on Every Kind of Camera Bag for Photographers

Spring often brings a shift in how photographers move. There’s more travel, more location work, and a renewed focus on portability. With that comes the need for camera bags that match different shooting styles, whether that’s lightweight everyday carry or fully protected transport for larger, pricier kits.

This week’s B&H deals cover a wide range of camera bags, organized by style, from backpacks designed for long days in the field to slings and shoulder bags for quick access and specialty cases built for maximum protection.

Backpacks

Lowepro Photosport Pro III 55L Backpack (S/M)

Designed for outdoor photographers, the Photosport Pro III 55L promises a balance between camera storage and hiking functionality. Its larger capacity makes it suitable for extended trips where both gear and personal items need to be carried together. The modular design allows for flexible organization depending on the shoot. Originally $490, it is now just $182, a massive discount.

Manhattan Portage Focus Backpack (Red)

This urban-focused backpack blends a minimalist aesthetic with practical camera storage, promising a streamlined carry for city shooters. It is made for photographers who want a casual look without sacrificing protection. The compact form factor keeps it easy to manage on daily commutes. It is $200 off, bringing its price down to $179.

Gura Gear Kiboko City Commuter Backpack (18L+)

The Kiboko City Commuter is built with lightweight materials and weather resistance in mind, promising durability without added bulk. Its split-compartment design helps separate camera gear from everyday items. This makes it a versatile option for hybrid use. Originally $325, it’s currently $170.

Manfrotto Chicago Backpack 50

Manfrotto’s Chicago Backpack 50 combines camera storage with space for a laptop and accessories, offering an all-in-one solution for photographers on the move. It is designed to accommodate a mid-sized kit while remaining relatively compact. The layout supports both organization and accessibility. Now available for $121, it sits well below its earlier $271 listing.

NYA-EVO Fjord 36 Adventure Backpack

Built for more demanding environments, the Fjord 36 offers rugged construction and expandable storage. It is designed to handle both camera gear and outdoor essentials, making it suitable for travel and adventure photography. The modular insert system adds flexibility. Currently priced at $179, it’s $120 off.

Brevite The Runner Camera Backpack

The Runner is a compact and budget-friendly option that promises simple organization and everyday usability. Its lightweight design makes it appealing for casual shooting and quick outings. Despite its lower price, it still provides dedicated camera storage. At $50, it marks a significant drop from $167. $50 is a great deal for a backpack like this.

Wandrd Prvke Backpack with Photo Bundle (41L)

The Prvke 41L is designed for photographers who need both capacity and durability, promising weather-resistant materials and expandable storage. It supports larger kits while maintaining a travel-friendly form. The included photo bundle adds further organization options. Currently available for $255, it reflects a 30% discount from $364.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack (30L)

Peak Design’s Everyday Backpack focuses on accessibility and modular organization, promising quick access to gear through multiple entry points. It is well-suited for both photography and everyday use. The internal dividers allow for customizable layouts. Now priced at $240, it represents a 20% reduction from $300.

PGYTech OneMo Travel Backpack (35L)

The OneMo Travel Backpack is built for versatility, promising space for camera gear alongside clothing and travel essentials. Its expandable design supports longer trips. It also includes dedicated compartments for organization. At $130, it comes down from $200.

Shimoda Designs Urban Explore Backpack (20L)

This compact backpack is tailored for urban exploration, promising a balance between portability and protection. It is designed for smaller kits while maintaining durability. The understated design makes it suitable for everyday use. Currently listed at $200, it reflects a drop from $280.

Shoulder Bags and Slings

ONA Bowery Camera Bag (Olive Leather)

The Bowery is a compact shoulder bag that balances style and functionality, offering premium materials and a refined look. It is best suited for small kits or single-camera setups. The leather construction adds a distinctive aesthetic. Now priced at $219, it drops from $349.

ONA Brixton Camera/Laptop Messenger Bag

The Brixton offers a larger messenger-style design, promising space for both camera gear and a laptop. It is aimed at photographers who need a professional-looking carry solution. The interior layout supports organized storage. It’s now $379, down from $499.

ONA The Capri II Camera Bag

This shoulder bag blends a classic design with practical storage, promising a balance between style and usability. It is suited for lighter kits and everyday shooting. The leather finish adds durability and character. Currently available for $322, it is a big reduction from its regular price of $429.

Nomatic Luma Camera Sling (12L)

The Luma Sling is designed for quick access and mobility, promising a compact carry solution for smaller kits. It works well for street photography and travel. The streamlined design keeps gear close at hand. Now priced at $84, it drops from $140.

Wandrd Rogue Sling (9L)

The Rogue Sling offers a slightly larger capacity while maintaining portability, promising flexible organization for mirrorless setups. It is designed for photographers who prioritize speed and accessibility. The durable construction supports daily use. It’s 30% off, coming down from $159 to $112.

Peak Design Everyday Sling (3L)

This compact sling is built for minimal setups, promising quick access and efficient organization in a small footprint. It is ideal for carrying a single camera and a lens or two. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry all day. Currently priced at $60, $40 off.

Specialty & Hard Cases

Aleon Camera Check-In Case (26″)

This aluminum check-in case is designed for maximum protection, promising durability for transporting high-value gear. It is suited for professionals who travel frequently with large setups. The divider system helps keep equipment organized. Now priced at $672, it marks a significant reduction from $1,090.

Pelican Aegis 32″ Rolling Duffel

The Aegis rolling duffel blends soft and hard case elements, promising both flexibility and protection. It is designed for travel scenarios where gear needs to be transported securely but efficiently. The rolling design adds convenience. At $220, it drops a lot from its regular price of $430.

Eylar Carry-On Roller Gear Hard Case (22″)

This hard case offers structured protection for camera gear, promising impact resistance and organized storage. It is suitable for carry-on travel with sensitive equipment. The padded divider system adds flexibility. Currently available for $220, it is regularly $363.

Tenba Roadie Air Case Roller 21

The Roadie Air Case is built for travel, promising a lightweight rolling solution for photographers on the move. It is designed to meet carry-on requirements while protecting gear. The structured design supports efficient packing. At $300, it comes down from $440.

Pelican 1510SC Studio Case

Pelican’s 1510SC is known for its rugged construction, promising high-level protection in challenging conditions. It is widely used for safely transporting sensitive equipment. The included divider set helps organize gear. Now priced at $249, it is marked down from $385.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Graphics created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.