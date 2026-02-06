Sandmarc Expands Hybrid Sling Line with Larger 6L and 9L Versions

Sandmarc has expanded its Hybrid Sling series with two larger editions: the 6L and 9L. Designed for creators who need extra space without sacrificing mobility, these new sizes offer the same versatile design, durability, and thoughtful features that have made the original Hybrid Sling popular.

Compact and Spacious Options for Every Creator

“The Sandmarc Hybrid Sling is a modular carry system designed for creators who move between everyday iPhone shooting and larger camera setups. Available in 3L, 6L, and 9L sizes, each version is built to scale with your workflow,” Sandmarc says.

The Sandmarc Hybrid Sling 6L edition is ideal for mirrorless camera setups such as Fujifilm or Leica, while still providing room for a 12-inch (30.48 centimeter) iPad, making it a perfect companion for creators who need to carry both camera gear and digital essentials. The 9L edition takes things a step further, accommodating a full-frame DSLR, an extra lens, and a 14-inch (35.56 centimeter) MacBook, giving photographers and filmmakers the capacity to carry more extensive setups without compromising on mobility. Even the 3L edition remains available as a compact solution for smaller kits or everyday carry. These options allow creators to choose the bag size that fits their gear and workflow while staying mobile.

At the core of the Hybrid Sling’s design is a modular interior system that allows users to remove and reposition dividers and pouches to match their individual workflow. Photographers can organize cameras, lenses, filters, iPhone lenses, film, and SD cards to fit their needs. This adaptability ensures the bag is not just a carrier, but an extension of a creator’s workflow, keeping gear secure, organized, and easy to access during any project.

Mobility, Comfort, and Travel-Friendly Features

Sandmarc also focused on mobility and comfort with the exterior design. Concealable straps allow users to carry items like a tripod, water bottle, or jacket securely without adding extra bulk, while the luggage pass-through and detachable shoulder strap make the bag easy to wear crossbody or carry briefcase-style when moving through airports or crowded streets. A hidden AirTag pocket adds an extra layer of security, giving travelers confidence that their bag can be tracked if needed.

Durability is another key consideration in the Hybrid Sling design. Each bag is constructed from 840D ballistic nylon, which helps resist scratches and everyday wear, while the lower panel adds weather resistance to protect gear in changing conditions. High-quality YKK® zippers, aluminum zip pullers, and buckles ensure long-lasting reliability, making the Hybrid Sling a bag that can handle the rigors of daily travel and professional use.

The 6L edition weighs 1 pound 9 ounces (745 grams) and measures 13 × 6 × 6 inches (33 × 15 × 15 centimeters), while the 9L edition is slightly larger at 1 pound 14 ounces (794 grams) with dimensions of 15.25 × 5 × 10 inches (38.7 × 12.7 × 25.4 centimeters). Both editions feature adjustable straps that extend from 42.25 to 68.25 inches (107.3–173.3 centimeters), allowing creators to carry the bag crossbody or briefcase-style with ease.

Durable Materials and Design

The Hybrid Sling’s combination of rugged materials and thoughtful design makes it ideal for travel and daily use. Ballistic nylon provides scratch resistance, the lower weather-resistant tarpaulin protects gear from moisture, and the high-quality hardware ensures durability and reliability. The bag’s modular interior and adaptable straps make it customizable for any workflow, while its lightweight design ensures comfort even when fully loaded.

Pricing and Availability

In addition to the original 3L edition priced at $90, Sandmarc’s Hybrid Sling line now includes the 6L edition at $130 and the 9L edition at $150. All three sizes will be available starting March 2026, giving photographers and filmmakers flexible options to suit their gear, budget, and workflow needs.

Image credits: Sandmarc