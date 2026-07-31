Lowepro’s Stealthy New Backpacks Promise Quick Camera Access

Lowepro has announced the Fastpack IV Collection, its newest generation of one of its most popular backpack ranges.

The Lowepro Fastpack IV series is designed for photographers, videographers, and other content creators on the go who require a backpack that works equally well for shooting, travel, and everyday carry. The upgraded collection offers quick camera access, improved organization, and better durability.

“For more than 50 years, Lowepro has developed carrying solutions that help creators protect gear and stay ready in changing environments. Fastpack IV builds on that heritage with updated materials, improved functionality and a design shaped by the way creators travel today,” Lowepro says.

While the Fastpack IV features a redesigned full back-panel opening, which makes it easier to pack and access gear, the series retains the side-access camera compartment design of its predecessors. This means photographers can swing the back forward off one shoulder and access their gear without having to remove the bag fully. The camera compartment features a dual-compartment layout, separating camera equipment from personal items and accessories.

As Lowepro notes, the camera compartment can be reconfigured to turn the Fastpack IV into a more traditional daypack, so it can also be used for non-photo travel or commuting to work. The bag also includes lockable zips and dedicated organization pockets.

“Today’s creators expect one bag to do more than ever before,” says Nick Tsang, Product Marketing Director, Lowepro. “It needs to protect camera gear, organize daily essentials, and move easily between travel, work, and shooting.

“Fastpack IV has been developed for the way people create now, combining the fast access the range is known for with greater flexibility, improved protection, and smarter storage for modern journeys.”

The Lowepro Fastpack IV Collection includes three different backpacks, each with a different size and expected use case.

There’s the Fastpack BP 150 AW IV, the smallest and lightest model in the range with 16 liters of carrying capacity. There’s the Fastpack BP 250 AW IV in the middle, designed for mid-size camera kits and daily travel, with 22-liter capacity. Rounding out the series is the Fastpack BP 450 AW IV, which is a 28-liter backpack.

For photographers, the BP 150 AW IV holds a mirrorless camera and three relatively normal lenses, while the BP 250 model supports a fourth lens, and the BP 450 can hold yet another lens. Lowepro’s product photos show lenses like 24-70mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8 zooms, plus some primes. With rearranging, it looks possible to carry a bigger telephoto lens, but individual results may vary. The two larger backpacks also have a 16-inch laptop sleeve, while the BP 150 AW IV holds a 14-inch notebook.

Pricing and Availability

The Lowepro Fastpack IV Collection starts at $139.95 for the BP 150 AW IV. The mid-range BP 250 AW IV is $169.95, while the big BP 450 AW IV is $189.95. All three backpacks only come in black.

Image creditsLowepro