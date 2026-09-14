The Sony a7 V Has Been Topped the Charts for 7 of the First 8 Months of 2026

August sales charts from Japan have arrived, telling a very similar story as nearly all of the other months this year: the Sony a7 V is selling extremely well.

When the Sony a7 V debuted on Map Camera’s sales charts in December, it outsold the next four cameras combined. It then stayed atop the sales charts in January, February, March, and April. After briefly losing its top spot in May, the a7 V returned to the top of the sales charts in June, July, and now August. The Sony a7 V has been the best-selling new digital camera at Map Camera in seven of eight months in 2026 and eight of the last nine.













It’s an extremely impressive run, and the a7 V’s performance at Map Camera speaks to the camera’s appeal among enthusiast-level photographers. Map Camera is one of Japan’s largest dedicated photography retailers and caters to relatively serious shooters.

However, the a7 V still has broad appeal in Japan, many months after its release. For the August BCN Rankings, which capture a wider swath of retail locations, including department stores, the Sony a7 V is still in fifth spot on the sales charts. It’s behind significantly less expensive models like the Canon EOS R10 and EOS R50 APS-C cameras and the Sony ZV-E10 II vlogging camera. The a7 V is the priciest camera in BCN’s rankings by a significant margin.













Meanwhile, over in the rest of Map Camera’s sales charts, there are a lot of other familiar faces. With improved production numbers, Ricoh’s very popular GR IV compact camera jumped up to second place, up from 10th in June and fifth in July.

Another popular compact camera landed in third place: the Fujifilm X100VI. This camera launched in early 2024 and has been mired in supply issues. However, demand hasn’t wavered yet.













Map Camera notes that with both the GR IV and X100VI, it easily sells all of the models it can get from Ricoh and Fujifilm.

The rest of the top 10, starting in fourth place, includes the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, the Sony a6700, the Fujifilm X-M5, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P, the Fujifilm X-T30 III, the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III, and the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

There’s little reason to think the a7 V won’t maintain its position in September, although it will be interesting to see a camera like the OM System PEN performs the following month. Early reports out of Japan suggest the camera is very popular with preorders.

Image creditsSony a7 V product photo by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel.