The Sony a7 V Is a Best Seller in Japan for the Fourth Straight Month

The Sony a7 V has been the best-selling new digital camera at major Japanese photo retailer Map Camera every month since it released in December.

It is notable for any camera to have such a consistent run atop the sales charts, but especially when it is a relatively expensive model like the a7 V. In fact, the Sony a7 V is the priciest camera on Map Camera’s top 10 list of the best-selling new digital cameras in March by a pretty strong margin. Digicame-Info was the first to report Map Camera’s new sales rankings.

Not only has the a7 V retained its spot atop Map Camera’s sales charts, but the retailer, which has many locations throughout Japan and caters to dedicated photographers, says the a7 V sold more units in March than in the previous month.

As Map Camera notes, there was a special promotion in Japan until March 23 that offered cashback when photographers bought the camera and a lens, but even so, that only partly explains the a7 V’s continued success.

“Not only were there many people upgrading from previous α7 series models, but it seems that many also switched to being Sony users for the first time,” Map Camera writes.

It is not just at Map Camera that the a7 V is having success. Yodobashi Camera, which shares sales rankings every two weeks, recently published its results for the second half of March. As reported by Capa Camera Web, the a7 V topped the charts for Yodobashi as well.

Back to Map Camera, it was a generally strong month for Sony beyond the a7 V. The a7C II landed in fourth place, while the APS-C a6700 tied for eighth with the Ricoh GR IV. Fujifilm, as always, had a few cameras on the sales charts. The X-T30 III finished second, followed by the X-E5 in third, and the X-M5 in seventh.

Canon and Nikon each landed a single camera on Map Camera’s top 10, although the two cameras could hardly be more different. Canon’s entry was the PowerShot SX740 HS in fifth place, while Nikon’s full-frame interchangeable lens Z5 II finished 10th. The Z5 II has been a perennial member of Map Camera’s sales charts.

The Ricoh GR IIIx finished sixth, while the GR IV, as mentioned, tied for eighth. The GR IIIx is an interesting inclusion, as Ricoh has yet to announce a GR IVx. Photographers really appreciate the GR IIIx’s longer focal length, even given the newer, better GR IV model. The GR Series cameras continue to sell out, so it is difficult to say how high either would have finished if more units were available.

Image credits: Sony. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.