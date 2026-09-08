OM System Revives and Reimagines the Legendary PEN

News
Jeremy Gray

Two people hold OM SYSTEM PEN cameras up to their faces in a side-by-side portrait.

The PEN has returned. OM Digital Solutions has announced the OM System PEN, the first PEN series camera released under the OM System brand.

OM System PENBuy new on B&HOM System PENBuy used on KEH.com

The PEN series has a long, rich legacy dating back nearly 70 years. Since Olympus released its first PEN camera in 1959, the series has focused on making photography more accessible through compact, lightweight designs and ease of use.

Building on this philosophy, the new OM System PEN is designed to serve all photographers, casual and serious alike, and make taking photos easier and more enjoyable. The PEN incorporates a rangefinder-inspired design, an electronic viewfinder, and a splash-proof body. It’s the first PEN camera to feature IPX1-rated dust- and splash resistance.

A front-facing black OM SYSTEM PEN mirrorless camera body with a silver lens mount and a dedicated color/mono switch.
OM System PEN

The electronic viewfinder, positioned near the top-left corner on the back of the PEN, features about 2.36 million dots. The other display is a swivel-type 3-inch screen with about 1.04 million dots.

The PEN features fairly robust physical controls and dials. The expected mode dial sits on top, flanked by a top-mounted front control dial and shutter release, a dedicated record button, and a power switch that also swaps between photo, video, and S&Q modes.

A silver and black mirrorless digital camera with an attached lens, viewed from the rear angle, showing the screen, buttons, and top dials.

The back of the camera includes a rear command dial, CP button, AF-ON button, and the usual controls and function buttons. Notably missing here is an autofocus joystick, meaning users will need to either use the directional pad to move the autofocus point or the camera’s touchscreen. Photographers can also rely on the PEN’s AI-powered subject detection autofocus mode.

Much of the OM System PEN seems familiar beyond its namesake. Inside, the camera features OM System’s tried-and-true 20.4-megapixel Live MOS image sensor and TruePic IX image processing engine. When PetaPixel reviewed the OM System OM-5 Mark II last year, Chris Niccolls remarked on the familiarity of its imaging pipeline. That’s still true today with the PEN. At some point, familiar becomes repetitive. It remains to be seen if that time is now.

A digital camera shown in a transparent, x-ray style view with internal components highlighted in red against a black background.
The OM System PEN is the first PEN series camera with a splashproof design

In other ways, the OM System PEN is more like the OM-3 released last year. Like the OM-3, the new PEN is essentially a reimagined classic with a heavy emphasis on style, both physically in terms of the camera’s design and the resulting photos that people will capture with it. To that aesthetic end, the PEN includes Color & Monochrome Profile Control that promises customizable, film-like expression. There’s a dial on the front of the camera to swap between profile modes. These profiles can also be used when recording video, except when using the S&Q mode.

A person holds a digital camera to photograph a woman posing with her hands in her hair by a canal.

A smiling woman with red hair and freckles holds a silver camera up to her face, partially obscuring one eye.

The PEN includes the same robust Color Profile control as the OM-3, letting photographers fine-tune different profiles across parameters like saturation, curves, contrast, and more. Monochrome profiles also include color filter effects to accentuate certain tones, like a red filter to make blue skies darker and punchier.

A person holds a digital camera, displaying a monochrome image with a color adjustment wheel on its screen, against a blurred green background.

Like other OM System cameras, the PEN features a wide range of computational photography modes. These include High Res Shot modes (tripod and handheld), Live ND, Focus Stacking, HDR, and Multiple Exposure.

Additional specs and features include a 121-point hybrid autofocus system, up to 5.5 stops of shake correction thanks to in-body image stabilization, and Cinema 4K (4096 x 2160) recording up to 24p and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) up to 30p. The PEN also includes OM-Cinema1 and OM-Cinema2 picture modes designed specifically for video applications. The camera also supports vertical video and has a tally light, making it well-suited to content creator workflows.

The OM System PEN ships with a new BLS-7 battery that promises approximately 410 shots per charge. This battery will also be available separately for $99 ($139.99 in Canada).

Sample Photos

A high-angle view of a Parisian street corner with a Metro entrance, featuring blurred pedestrians moving down a staircase in the foreground.
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Pricing and Availability

The OM System PEN will be available in black and silver colorways in late October for a suggested retail price of $999.99 ($1,399.99 CAD) body only.

A person holds a silver and black OM System PEN digital camera with an M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm lens attached.

It is also available in a bundled kit with the new, refreshed M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens for $1,099.99 ($1,549.99 CAD). There’s a second kit with the new 14-42mm lens plus the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 R lens for $1,299.99 ($1,799.99 CAD).

OM System PENBuy new on B&HOM System PENBuy used on KEH.com

For a limited time, photographers who purchase the OM System PEN will receive a free Clever Supply Skinny Wrist Strap (black leather), valued at $54 ($76 CAD).

Image creditsOM System

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