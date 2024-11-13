OWC Adds 240GB Option to Its CFe Memory Card Line for Sony Cameras

OWC upgraded its CFexpress Type A offerings today with a new 240GB Pro card. Using the latest CFexpress 4.0 standard, OWC now offers three capacity options that are all VPG 200 rated and promise blazing fast peak performance.

The “Pro” line of memory cards from OWC is technically its second tier when it comes to raw performance behind the “Ultra” line. Ultra cards offer larger capacity options and are faster but carry with them a price premium. Additionally, OWC doesn’t currently offer the Sony-specific Type A format in the “Ultra” line.

Previously, OWC offered 960GB and 480GB capacity options for its Type A cards which cost $520 and $320, respectively. The Type A format is typically more expensive than the more common Type B format and to make reliable storage more approachable, OWC’s new 240GB capacity comes in much cheaper: $200.

“Based on popular demand, this new capacity option combines the rocket-fast speeds users expect from OWC with a more accessible price point, making it the ideal choice for Sony users who require professional-grade performance without the need for maximum capacity,” OWC says.

Importantly, OWC’s pro cards are VPG certified which means they comply with Sony’s strict demands for video capture, meaning all video record options will be available across Sony’s Alpha and FX-series cameras that use the small card format. OWC specifically says it is compatible with the a9 III, a1, a7S III, a7 IV, a7r V, FX3, FX6, FR7, and FX30, as well as CFexpress Type A memory card readers and reader slot-equipped devices.

OWC’s Pro CFexpress Type A card uses the 4.0 standard which means when connected to a computer (via a CFexpress 4.0 reader) it can deliver up to 1,700 MB/s write and 1,850 MB/s read speeds and is backward compatible with CFexpress 2.0. That last note is a good thing since Sony has yet to update any of its cameras to work with the faster speeds of CFexpress 4.0, so the only benefit photographers will see is faster offload times to a computer. The company also includes a CFexpress Type A to Type B adapter with support for maximum speeds that can be used with OWC’s Atlas USB-4 card reader.

OWC promises that the card will sustain 400 MB/s write speeds at a minimum, although the VPG 200 rating only certifies it to never fall below 200 MB/s. The Compact Flash Association’s testing for VPG certification is extremely rigorous and it’s unlikely that average users of the OWC memory card will ever push the hardware nearly as hard. In short, photographers and filmmakers should feel confident in the card’s performance for both high resolution, high frame rate video shooting as well as for capturing and clearing bursts of photos.

The OWC 240GB capacity CFexpress Type A card is available from OWC directly for $200 alongside the two other higher capacity options.

Image credits: OWC