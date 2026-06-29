ProGrade’s Future-Proof CFexpress Cards Have Dual VPG Certification

Jeremy Gray

Two ProGrade 512GB CFexpress memory cards are standing upright on a white surface between a camera body and a camera lens.

ProGrade Digital announced new Iridium-series CFexpress 4.0 Type A memory cards, featuring dual VPG certification and higher capacities than ProGrade’s prior 480GB and 960GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A Iridium cards.

The new 512GB and 1TB CFexpress 4.0 Type A memory cards leverage a PCIe Gen 4 interconnect and NVMe 1.4c controller interface to deliver extremely swift performance. The CFexpress 4.0 cards deliver read speeds up to 1,800 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,700 MB/s, including sustained write speeds up to 1,500 MB/s.

Both cards are dual VPG certified for VPG400 and VPG800, making them proven options for professional filmmaking, including very high-resolution RAW video recording. VPG400 and VPG800 certifications mean that these cards are guaranteed, through extremely rigorous testing, to never dip below 800 MB/s write speeds, even under extreme stress.

A hand inserts a 512GB ProGrade SD memory card into the open memory card slot of a black digital camera, with a blurred green background.

They are essentially future-proof, as no Sony camera that uses CFexpress Type A requires VPG800 certification for any of its video recording modes or functionality. PetaPixel has spilled considerable ink explaining why a real VPG certification matters in memory cards.

“ProGrade is introducing two new dual VPG CFexpress Type A cards within our Iridium product family, delivering advanced, future-ready video capture capabilities for professional imaging applications,” says Wes Brewer, CEO and founder of ProGrade Digital. “While cameras supporting both VPG Profiles 4 and 5 are not yet available, these new cards are designed to meet those emerging standards, ensuring full compatibility with today’s cameras while providing the performance and flexibility needed for the next generation of imaging technology.”

A Sony digital camera with a large lens is resting on a wooden surface next to three SD memory cards.

While ProGrade’s latest cards are CFexpress 4.0-compliant, it is worth noting that, as of yet, no cameras fully support this standard. The speed benefits of CFexpress 4.0 are currently realized only when transferring data via a compatible CFexpress 4.0 card reader and a sufficiently fast USB cable. The new cards are fully backward compatible with the CFexpress 2.0 standard used by current digital cameras.

ProGrade notes that its new cards feature thermal throttling to protect them from overheating, laser-etched serial numbers to track key internal components, X-ray-proof and shockproof build quality, and a three-year warranty.

A hand inserts an SD card into a gray card reader connected to a laptop, with a camera and lens visible in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The new ProGrade Digital CFexpress 4.0 Type A Iridium cards with dual VPG certification are available now. The 512GB version is $569.99, while the 1TB card is $949.99.

Buy the ProGrade CFexpress 4.0 Type A Iridium Memory Card new on B&HBuy the ProGrade CFexpress 4.0 Type A Iridium Memory Card used on KEH.com

Image credits: ProGrade Digital

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