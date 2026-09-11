Desview’s Three New Pro Video Monitors Have Accurate Color and Big, Bright Screens

News
Jeremy Gray

A Desview 4K 12G OLED monitor with a carrying handle sits on a reflective surface against a dark background with glowing light streaks.

Desview has unveiled three new professional field monitors. The OL14 Pro, OL16 Max, and OL16 Ultra 12G are all built for professional video workflows and promise the features and performance that pros require.

At the top of the lineup is the $2,999 Desview Core OL16 Ultra 12G. As its name suggests, this is a 16-inch monitor. It has an AMOLED display with 3840 x 2400 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 331 PPI.

The screen’s typical brightness is just 400 nits, but its peak brightness hits 1200 nits, supporting an HDR workflow. The monitor covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and has 10-bit color depth.

A Desview 4K OLED broadcast monitor with a carrying handle, a screen displaying a blue and red light-streaks graphic, and a control panel with buttons and a menu dial.

The back panel of a black professional monitor featuring a carrying handle, two battery plates, a central cooling fan, and various input/output ports including SDI, HDMI, RJ45, and power connectors.

Desview notes that the monitor supports professional LUTs and imported 3D LUTs from industry-standard color-grading software. It also accepts Calman’s 3D LUTs and full calibration to ensure consistent, accurate color.

A Desview Core monitor is displayed with a grid of feature highlights including 10-bit color, 4K UHD, 1200 nits brightness, LUT import, 100,000:1 contrast, multi-view monitoring, 100% DCI-P3, and various rear port connections.

As a professional video monitor, the Core OL16 Ultra 12G has a lot of interesting tricks up its sleeve, too. It has multi-view monitoring with dual-view and quad-view split screens, per-window LUT support, professional waveform tools with histogram, vectorscope, zebra, and false color, and anamorphic desqueeze.

A screen capture of video editing software displaying a man in a flat cap and blazer sitting at a bar, shown in multiple color-graded and analysis views.

The monitor has one HDMI in and four 12G-SDI ports. It accepts XLR-type DC input and 5.5-2.1mm threaded DC input for power. Filmmakers can also use V-mount batteries.

A composite view of professional video equipment ports, including 12G SDI, HDMI, RJ45, RS422, GPI, and SFP connections.

As mentioned above, the Desview Core OL16 Ultra 12G is $2,999.

Desview Core OL16 UltraBuy new on B&HDesview Core OL16 UltraBuy used on KEH.com

Desview also offers a second 16-inch monitor in its new lineup: the OL16 Max. It offers many of the same features as the Core OL16 Ultra 12G, but with four 3G-SDI ports rather than four 12G-SDI ports.

A comparison table displays specifications for three monitors: Core OL16 Ultra 12G, Core OL16 Max, and Core OL14 Pro.
Screenshot

It still has an OLED panel with 3840 x 2400 resolution, 1200-nit peak brightness, and the same 3D LUT support. Like its pricier sibling, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, and a tally indicator.

A Desview 4K OLED broadcast monitor with a carrying handle, featuring a colorful abstract screen display and a front control panel with buttons and a menu dial.

However, as Desview notes, having 3G versus 12G SDI is a big deal for some video workflows. 12G-SDI has significantly higher bandwidth than 3G-SDI and supports native uncompressed 4K UHD transmission. 3G-SDI still supports 4Kp60 video transmission, but its data rates are dramatically lower than 12G-SDI.

The Desview Core OL16 Max is $1,999.

Desview Core OL16 MaxBuy new on B&HDesview Core OL16 MaxBuy used on KEH.com

A Besview 4K OLED field monitor displays a split-screen image of a man in a military-style uniform, with a control panel featuring buttons and a menu dial below the screen.

If 3G-SDI is suitable, the third new Desview monitor remains an option for many film crews. The Core OL14 Pro has a 13.3-inch AMOLED panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

While the screen is smaller and the resolution is lower, the panel still has 1200-nit peak brightness and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. It has the same professional monitoring tools, anamorphic desqueeze, and 3D LUT support as Desview’s new 16-inch field monitors, but has less screen real estate and fewer pixels.

As noted, it has 3G-SDI, but only three slots instead of the four on the OL16 Max. However, the OL14 Pro is the only one of Desview’s new monitors to have two HDMI inputs instead of just one, so there’s that.

The Desview OL14 Pro is $1,299.

Desview Core OL14 ProBuy new on B&HDesview Core OL14 ProBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsDesview

Affiliate Disclosure PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; we may earn a commission if you buy through one.

,
Love PetaPixel? Unlock Premium Perks.
Related Articles
Side-by-side images of a Viltrox monitor: on the left, the monitor displays a colorful abstract graphic, and on the right, it is mounted on a camera showing a scenic outdoor landscape. Viltrox’s Two New 7-Inch Monitors Cost Under $300
A computer monitor displaying a vibrant, abstract infinity symbol stands on a modern circular platform, with a curved concrete staircase and walls in the background. Asus’ New 4K HDR Monitors Make Pro Photo and Video Performance More Accessible
A BenQ Creative Pro monitor with a black shading hood stands on a desk, featuring a colorful abstract display and a circular control dial on its base. BenQ’s New 4K Monitors Are Purpose-Built for Serious Video Editors
Dell Unveils Pro 4K Monitor with 100% AdobeRGB, Thunderbolt 3, and Built-In Calibrator
Discussion