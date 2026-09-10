BenQ’s New 4K Monitors Are Purpose-Built for Serious Video Editors

BenQ has announced the Creative Pro PV3250U and PV2750U monitors. They are BenQ’s first professional monitors designed specifically for video color grading that include 3D LUT hardware calibration and dedicated content tools.

The pair of new 4K monitors share many features, including 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and 120Hz refresh rates. They also both have IPS Black panels with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 16-bit 3D LUT Hardware Calibration that promises to make it easier to lock in consistent color, which is essential for professional color grading and editing work.

The PV3250U and PV2750U monitors cover 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, plus 100% Rec.709 coverage for both SDR and HDR workflows and 100% of the sRGB gamut. BenQ doesn’t say anything about Adobe RGB performance, although it notes the displays do support Adobe RGB.

On the topic of HDR, the displays typically top out at 450 nits of brightness, which is technically within HDR specifications but not especially bright. However, peak brightness reaches 650 nits, so the monitors are HDR600 compliant.

BenQ is leaning heavily on the black level and shadow accuracy of its new displays.

“Precise color grading begins where standard displays lose detail. Even small shifts in dark tones can lead to costly misjudgments. PV Series removes dark-tone blind spots, ensuring consistent visibility across the entire screen so every adjustment you make carries through to the final output,” BenQ says.

To that end, the new monitors preserve dark tone fidelity with Dark-Tone Clarity. Powered by BenQ’s AQCOLOR technology, this feature includes an optimized gamma curve to preserve shadow detail without crushing blacks or shifting colors in the shadows. There’s also Shadow Check, a special tool to inspect low-luminance detail on-screen. Other workflow tools include Marker to preview multiple aspect ratios with cropping guides and Area Zoom, which lets users magnify an area of the screen without affecting the source content input.

Both new Creative Pro monitors are Calman Verified and Pantone Validated. They promise an average Delta-E below 1 and, as mentioned, include 3D LUT-based hardware calibration tools to keep the displays in check.

Although these are monitors, audio matters a lot to video professionals. Both displays have built-in ESS DAC supporting high-impedance headphones up to 300Ω.

For I/O, the Mac-friendly monitors include Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort. They have 40Gbps throughput on a Thunderbolt port and have 96 watts of power pass-through.

Pricing and Availability

The 32-inch BenQ Creative Pro PV3250U is available now for $1,599.99 through BenQ and authorized retailers. For a limited time, it’s $100 off to celebrate the launch.

The 27-inch CreativePro PV2750U will be available for $1,099.99 this fall.

Image creditsBenQ