Asus’ New 4K HDR Monitors Make Pro Photo and Video Performance More Accessible

Asus announced two new 4K displays designed for photographers, video editors, and other visual artists. The pair of monitors both promise wide color gamut, professional workflow features, and HDR.

As reported by CineD, the Asus ProArt PA27UCGE and PA32UCE share many features in common, including their 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, IPS panel technology, and 600-nit maximum brightness. The biggest difference between the two displays is their size, with the PA27UCGE offering a 27-inch panel, while the PA32UCE, as its name suggests, is a 32-inch screen (31.5-inch, to be precise).

Both screens cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of sRGB. Asus also says that each arrives calibrated from the factory with “industry-leading Delta E < 1 color accuracy." The monitors also include a built-in calibration tool, which can be set to calibrate the display automatically. Since each monitor has a maximum brightness of 600 nits, they meet HDR600 standards and can be used for HDR video editing. However, some editors prefer a brighter panel for better HDR editing, like 1,000 nits or more.

Both displays include dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, and a USB-C port that can deliver up to 96 watts of power to a connected laptop. There is also a second USB-C port as part of a USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub, which features a USB-C port and a couple of USB-A downlink ports.

Asus’ new ProArt monitors feature the company’s LuxPixel anti-glare, low-reflection coating, an integrated KVM switch, and can be rotated into portrait orientation using the included height-adjustable stand.

There is one more key difference between the two 4K HDR displays worth noting. While they offer the same resolution and many of the same display features, including HDR capabilities, color space, and the built-in calibration tool, the 27-inch version has a 160Hz variable refresh rate, while the larger 32-inch panel tops out at 60Hz. For photographers and videographers, 60Hz is sufficient. However, those who prefer a smoother panel, like gamers, may be better served by the 27-inch display.

Pricing and Availability

The Asus ProArt PA27UCGE 27-inch 4K HDR monitor is available now for $949, while the larger 32-inch PA32UCE is $1,199.

Image credits: Asus