The Winners of Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025

After the finalists of Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025, now it can be revealed that Indonesian-based macro photographer Yury Ivanov has been named the winner for his vibrant image of two synchronized ‘ladybugs of the sea.’

Ivanov took the photo at his local dive site in Bali, Indonesia — beating off more than 15,000 other pictures from all over the world.

“Winning Ocean Photographer of the Year is an incredible feeling; I’m deeply grateful for the recognition. This award is not just about one image, but about celebrating the ocean itself — its fragility, its diversity, and its extraordinary power to inspire us,” Ivanov says.

A total of nine category winners have also been named today.

Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 has handed out over $13,500 worth of equipment to the winners. An Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 exhibition is to be showcased in the UK at The Historic Dockyard Chatham on March 28, 2026. The first international Ocean Photographer of the Year exhibition will open at the Australian National Maritime Museum, Sydney, on November 6.

All of the winners can be viewed on the Oceanographic website.