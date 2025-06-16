OM System OM-5 Mark II Review: I Think I’ve Reviewed This Camera Before

Chris Niccolls

Flagship cameras always get the biggest fanfare but it’s often the model that sits right below that gets the most play. These are the cameras made for the enthusiast photographer who does not need the biggest and fastest camera but does want some high-end features at a decent price. Where the OM System OM-1 Mark II is the pinnacle of OM technology, the new $1,200 OM-5 Mark II will probably be the workhorse of the lineup.

However, no camera has ever given me such a strong sense of deja vu before, and by the end of this review, I think you’ll understand why.

Buy the OM System OM-5 Mark II new on Amazon.comBuy the OM System OM-5 Mark II used on KEH.com

A beige and black OM SYSTEM OM-5 digital camera is placed on a stone surface, shown from the front with the lens mount cap attached.
The OM-5 II now comes in a very outdoorsy sand finish.

OM System OM-5 Mark II Review: How It Feels

What you cannot miss is the brand-new color that the OM-5 Mark II is sporting. Silver and black make a return, but it is the limited series in striking sand livery that really grabs attention. OM System is pushing hard to market its cameras as outdoor tools for the adventurous hiking and sporting crowd, and this new color is an attractive choice with rugged flair.

A beige and black OM System OM-5 digital camera with a M.Zuiko Digital lens sits on a stone surface outdoors, with blurred rocks and greenery in the background.
The body design is almost identical to the original OM-5.
Close-up of a beige camera's mode dial and control knobs, showing various shooting modes like Auto, P, S, A, M, and custom settings, with textured black and silver dials.
The command dials and mode dial are the same excellent designs that have come before.

Otherwise, the body design is very similar to what has come before it. It has been almost two years since the original OM-5 came out and that particular camera was essentially a rebadged Olympus EM-5 Mark III from a couple of years before that. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, I guess, and I do like the compact design and light 14.7-ounce (418 grams) weight of the chassis. The grip has also been ever so slightly bulked up, but I didn’t notice any major practical benefit. However, the painfully out-of-date micro USB port has finally been updated to a modern USB-C design.

Close-up of a camera showing an open SD card slot with a yellow label reading "PUSH TO EJECT." Camera buttons and part of the lens are visible; background is blurred with a hint of pink flowers.
The single UHS-II SD card slot is visible here, and the rugged rubber seals are shown as well.

The twin command dials have the same excellent design as before, with sharply cut knurling and excellent implementation. I do wish there were a customizable button on the top of the rear dial, but this remains unchanged. There is still no joystick implemented for setting your autofocus point, but there is pretty minimal real estate to begin with. I do like the AF-ON button placement, and the customizable button controls are plentiful.

Close-up of a camera's electronic viewfinder, control dials, and buttons, including "AF-ON," "ISO," and customizable function buttons, with a textured grip on the right side. Background is out of focus.
The AF-ON button and dual mode switch make a return as well. The camera ergonomics are fine as-is, so no changes are needed.

We have the same OM System BL-50 battery, which provides a decent 318 CIPA-rated shots on one full charge, and although a microphone jack exists, there is still no headphone jack to speak of. You also get the same 2.36-million dot EVF and just over a million dot, fully articulating back panel. This experience will feel familiar to any existing OM System users because the bodies are essentially the same.

A digital camera with a flip-out LCD screen sits on a stone surface with green plants and small purple flowers in the background. The camera is beige and black with visible control dials and buttons.
The EVF and back LCD panel are unchanged. I always want a more detailed EVF, but at least the LCD panel fully articulates.
Close-up of a camera’s side panel, showing an open flap revealing a USB-C port and a mini HDMI port, with textured grip and part of the lens visible.
USB-C ports and the headphone and mic jack are all present and surprisingly well sealed.

One of the best features of many of the OM System bodies that I am happy to see return is the excellent IP53-rated weather sealing. In an industry where many manufacturers simply state a vague weather sealing claim, the OM System camera can absolutely take a beating. I gave the OM-5 II a couple of dips under a running waterfall, and it was no worse for wear.

A person fills a black water bottle from a clear mountain stream, holding it under flowing water against a rocky surface.
You can actually do this to OM System cameras and have zero issues. They really are incredibly rugged.
A beige Olympus OM-5 camera viewed from above, showing dials, buttons, and controls, placed on a stone surface with small pink flowers nearby.
The controls may be the same, but the grip has been slightly extended for a better grip.

There are a few notable improvements and changes worth exploring, though. The exposure compensation button is now a CP button, which gives quick access to the computational photography modes that OM System is famous for. Of course, this button can be customized back to any number of other functions if desired. There is also the new menu system incorporated from the OM-3, which is vastly superior to the more convoluted older system. This also comes with the “My Menu” function, which lets you build your own custom menu system for frequently used functions.

A close-up of a beige OM System camera with its battery compartment open, showing the battery slot. A camera battery stands upright beside the camera, displaying its label and details. The surface is stone-like with blurred flowers nearby.
The smaller BLS-50 battery makes a return as well. The battery life is average, but it takes up very little space.
A close-up of an OM SYSTEM OM-5 camera body, showing the lens mount and exposed image sensor, with a blurred outdoor background.
The 20-megapixel non-stacked sensor is the same one we have seen for many generations now.

OM System OM-5 Mark II Review: How It Shoots

It’s not just the body design that makes a return, but pretty much all the internal components as well. We have the same 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor as before, and the same five-axis in-body image stabilization system. I love the stability of the IBIS unit, which provides anywhere from 6.5 to 7.5 stops of stabilization. There isn’t much room for improvement here. I suppose I also don’t expect OM System to put a newer stacked sensor into this camera either, given the price range it is trying to accommodate. Still, it is hard to get excited about technology which we have now seen for multiple generations without any improvement.

A camera screen displays image stabilizer settings with options: S-IS Off, S-IS Auto, S-IS1 (selected), S-IS2, S-IS3. Description: "Image Stabilizer functions in all directions by detecting camera movement.
OM System still has one of the best stabilizers in the business.
A bright beam of sunlight shines through sheer red and orange fabric draped next to purple and dark gray fabric, creating a colorful, layered effect.
The camera excels in situations where you desire slower shutter speeds but don’t want any motion blur.
Side-by-side comparison of a waterfall over rocks: the left image shows water with sharp detail (ND off, 1/50s shutter), and the right image shows water as a smooth blur (ND 1/4, 16 ON), demonstrating different photographic effects.
With and without using Live ND illustrates the beauty of these computational tools.

This goes for the computational photography modes too, which bring back the standard live ND modes that peak at four stops of equivalent light loss. There is the same handheld high-res mode, which gives you 50 usable megapixels, or the tripod high-res mode that can push up to 80. There is the same live composite mode and focus stacking features, too. Again, I really love using these unique modes on OM System cameras, and again, they are exactly the same as before. At least we have starry sky autofocusing and a new night vision mode, which boosts the overall exposure in dark situations to make it easier to focus on celestial objects.

Red aquatic plants with thin, delicate stems sway beneath flowing water, creating soft, blurred motion. Green moss is visible in the foreground, and light illuminates the scene, highlighting the dynamic movement.
I like using Live ND to get motion blur in water, and the excellent IBIS means that the tripod can stay home.
A black and white photo of a multi-tiered waterfall cascading over rocks, with water flowing smoothly and creating a soft, misty effect among the rugged, textured stones.
The OM-5 II lets me use about 1/4 second equivalent shutter speeds with its Live ND mode.
Side-by-side photos of a strawberry on a white cup: the left labeled "Single Exposure" appears less sharp, while the right labeled "8 Exposure Focus Stack" shows the strawberry in sharper focus and more detail.
Focus stacking and High-Res modes are very useful tools to have, and only OM System pushes the technology this far.

The autofocus performance also hasn’t improved, and this is one area where I think OM System could have pushed harder. The face and eye detection has supposedly been slightly improved, but I didn’t notice much change; this was already quite functional to begin with. However, there are no additional subject detection modes, such as animal detection or vehicle detection modes, either. This might make sense to omit on the OM-10 series of cameras, but a higher-end camera like the OM-5 II should have them.

A smiling man wearing sunglasses stands close to vibrant pink bougainvillea flowers, with the blossoms surrounding his face. The background is filled with the same bright flowers.
Can’t see the eyes? No problem, the OM-5 II has excellent face-detection autofocus as well.

OM System still suffers from an almost unusable tracking AF mode, so I find myself going back to the old standby of focusing in the center and recomposing or using a larger zone area with continuous focusing. You might think that this is an issue due to the lack of a stacked sensor or a faster processor, but other companies routinely add useful subject detection modes to their more affordable cameras. This makes the autofocusing convenience less than ideal for anything except landscapes and portraits.

A black bird with red and yellow markings on its wings flies above a grassy field near a wooden fence post and a barbed wire fence. Tall grass and greenery fill the background.
ProCap detection modes work well and make it easy to capture the moment.

As a video hybrid platform, OM System struggles with its 8-bit video quality, which tends to lack detail, even in 4K modes. We do get OM-Log recording, which gives a healthy boost to dynamic range when grading footage, and OM System cameras can deliver sharp results when using 10-bit record modes. However, the OM-5 II does not support any 10-bit record modes, which means the video will please casual users but lacks the quality to appease more enthusiastic videographers.

OM System OM-5 Mark II Review: Same Old Same Old

I’m a huge proponent of the Micro Four Thirds system, regardless of whether it’s an OM System or a Panasonic product. I would also argue that the recent technological innovations in the Micro Four Thirds system as a whole are a little stagnant. It’s rare to see sensors over 20 megapixels, and it’s rarer still to see appreciable autofocus performance gains until you get to the highest tier of cameras. Even then, any improvements we have seen, year after year, are fairly minor, and I would argue that OM System is more guilty of this than Panasonic.

Close-up of three dandelion seed heads with white, fluffy tops, surrounded by blurred green grass and a few bright yellow dandelion flowers in the background.

Rows of vertical blue beams cast diagonal shadows on a wooden surface, creating a geometric pattern of alternating light and shadow in bright sunlight.

A person wearing a purple hat pushes a cart with bags and a blue container along a concrete path, surrounded by blurry green foliage in the foreground.

Where Panasonic can play to the strengths of the smaller sensor as competitive video tools, even versus larger format cameras, OM System instead markets its products to a dedicated cadre of outdoor enthusiasts. This could be a wise strategy given that OM System takes advantage of some key strengths. They make far more stylish and compact body designs that appeal to photographers on the go. They have true weather sealing and effective IBIS units for maximum utility. They also rely on legitimately useful computational photography modes that no one else seems to be capitalizing on.

A person walks down an outdoor, zigzagging metal staircase attached to a building, holding an orange object and shielding their face from the sun. Shadows create geometric patterns on the gray walls.

Close-up of a yellow bicycle frame with a red and black "Now!" sale sign attached, showing a discounted price and a red pointing hand, with another similar sign visible in the background.

Black and white photo of a person standing alone against a textured wall, beside a pole, across an empty street with a crosswalk in the foreground.

But this strategy can only work for so long. We need to see some real innovation in the entire product line as a whole, and we need to see some of the higher-end features that do exist trickle down to the more affordable products.

As it is now, every product from OM System feels like either an admittedly sexy redesign of existing internals like the OM-3 or a very minor modernization of existing cameras going back multiple generations now. Currently, OM System still holds its specialized niche — and it is a good thing. Let’s keep in mind that what the OM-5 II does, it does well, and no other camera can quite do what it does for this price either. Kudos to OM System for also keeping the $1,200 price the same as the original OM-5 despite all the current volatility in the industry. However, consumers won’t be appeased by the same old cameras slightly modified for much longer, and OM System may find the hold on its outdoor niche beginning to slip.

Are There Alternatives?

The strength of the OM System is that no one else really tackles the same genre of cameras. This means that the main alternatives are from OM System itself, and are so similar as to give essentially the same experience for less money. A used Olympus EM-5 Mark III or OM-5 would be just as rugged and almost as useful for less.

Buy the Olympus EM-5 Mark III new on Amazon.comBuy the Olympus EM-5 Mark III used on KEH.com

Buy the OM Syste OM-5 new on Amazon.comBuy the OM Syste OM-5 used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Maybe. I love the OM-5 Mark II for all its strengths, but these are effectively the same strengths that I loved almost four years and two cameras ago.

Buy the OM System OM-5 Mark II new on Amazon.comBuy the OM System OM-5 Mark II used on KEH.com

,
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
OM-1 Mark II Review OM System OM-1 II Review: Could This Have Been a Firmware Update?
OM System logo on sunrise backgorund The Best Is Yet to Come for OM System
A digital camera and two interchangeable lenses are displayed against a starry space background. The camera has a textured black body, and the lenses vary in size, with one being more compact and the other longer and bulkier. OM System in 2024: Not the Year OM System Needed
OM System OM-1 Mark II OM System OM-1 Mark II Adds Live Graduated ND, Improved AF, and More
Discussion