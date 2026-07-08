Meike Is Making an AF 85mm f/1.2 Portrait Prime for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Not all that long after Meike released a new 85mm f/1.8 SE II prime lens for E, L, and Z-mount mirrorless cameras, the company is teasing yet another 85mm prime, this time an ultra-fast f/1.2 one.

As spotted by L-Rumors, Meike announced the development of the lens on Chinese social media. While this same teaser hasn’t yet made its way to Meike’s English-language social channels, there is no reason to suspect the company wouldn’t bring its new fast prime global.

Meike says that the lens is still in early development, and as such, it has not yet finalized its design approach for the fast prime lens. The company is reportedly now choosing between a version of the lens that uses specialized engineering plastic as its primary barrel component and another, heavier one that uses metal. In the case of a plastic version, the lens could weigh between 750 and 780 grams (26.4 to 27.5 ounces). Meanwhile, a metal design would push the weight up a fair bit to between 870 and 900 grams (30.7 to 31.7 ounces), depending on the selected mount.

Meike says its optical design is essentially complete, so now it is a matter of finalizing the design and choosing which path for barrel materials. In either case, the lens will weigh under 900 grams, which is way below the weight of Canon’s extremely popular $3,099 RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM. Of course, Meike cannot release anymore autofocus-equipped lenses for full-frame Canon RF-mount cameras, but Canon’s 85mm f/1.2 is nonetheless a good comparison point.

Arguably, an even better one is Nikon’s Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S, since Meike intends to go head-to-head with it. Nikon’s lens, currently $2,897 with $100 in instant savings, weighs 1,160 grams (40.9 ounces). This means that no matter which materials Meike chooses, its Z-mount lens will be the lightest of its kind on the mount.

On the E-mount and L-Mount side of things, Sigma’s 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens will be the primary competitor. This lens is currently in development, and Sigma most recently said it should arrive in September. The company has not released detailed specs for the lens, but it does promise that it will be compact and lightweight. It remains to be seen precisely what that means.

In any event, there will be yet another 85mm f/1.2 lens on the market soon. Meike has been making some very good lenses in recent years, so there’s reason for optimism. There’s also reason to expect that its price, like other Meike lenses, will be very aggressive. Win-win.

Image credits: Meike, Nikon, and Sigma