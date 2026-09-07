Leica’s Impressive Four-Year Streak of Record-Setting Revenue Just Ended

Although Leica did not achieve record revenue for its fifth consecutive year, the legendary German camera company nonetheless sold a ton of product and made a lot of money.

During its 2025/26 financial year, which ran from April 2025 through the end of March 2026, Leica Camera Group earned revenue of €573 million, or $665.8 million at current exchange rates. This is down 3.8% year-over-year compared to last year, when Leica set its all-time revenue record at €596 million.

“However, the Leica Camera Group still achieved a robust result in a challenging market environment characterized by geopolitical uncertainty, unfavorable exchange rates, and stricter customs regulations,” the company explains.

Leica says that its Photo division was its key revenue generator, while its Mobile division showed strong growth. The company’s Sports Optics division “remained stable.” Leica says its watches and accessories, home theater projectors, and eyewear segments all demonstrated “positive developments.” Basically, Leica says things are going well across the board.

It’s a good time for Leica to have a good year, too, as the company spent this past financial year celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first camera, the Leica I. The company marked the occasion with limited-edition photo products and luxury collectibles.

Leica also recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Leica Galleries, yet another big achievement for the company.

“Leica is a company that stands for precision, craftsmanship, design, and photographic culture like almost no other,” says Andreas Voll, CEO of Leica Camera AG.

“The company’s business performance demonstrates the Leica Camera Group’s successful strategic direction with innovative premium-segment cameras and efforts around appealing to new target groups,” Voll continues.













“With the Leica M EV1 — the first camera in the iconic M series to feature an integrated electronic viewfinder — as well as Leica’s first internationally available smartphone, the ‘Leica Leitzphone,’ and the Leica Cine Compact 1 smart mini-projector, we have added key innovations to our premium product portfolio. Expanding our global sales and retail network cements our close ties with customers and strengthens our presence in the global markets.”

Speaking of specific markets, Leica notes that it had a particularly strong year in its domestic market of Germany. Leica says this market exhibited the most growth of all.

It’s a very interesting time for Leica. The company is reportedly considering selling a majority stake, for starters. If this comes to fruition, it’d be a huge shakeup for the company. Leica is also actively developing its next-generation image sensors alongside Gpixel.

Image creditsLeica