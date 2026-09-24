Instagram Lets You Customize Your Grid Even More by Adding Tagged Posts

Instagram has added a new feature that allows users to add a post they’re tagged in to their main grid.

It’s a small but useful tool for photographers who use the app as their main portfolio. It works on creator collaborations, group photos, and memories.

“You can now add any photo or video that you’re tagged in to your profile grid,” says Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Mosseri explains that users can do this by going to their profile, navigating to the tagged tab, then long-pressing any photo or video there; an option will appear to add that post to their grid.

“You can also do so from DMs, which is where you’ll get notified if you are tagged,” adds Mosseri.

The idea is that it’s a way of displaying work without having to republish the same content from somewhere else or having to use the “invite collaborators” option. TechCrunch notes that it could be useful for brand campaigns that involve a lot of different creators who might want to highlight their individual contribution.

“Check it out, hopefully this is one more way that you can make your profile into what you want it to be,” says Mosseri.

The new tool follows similar new features made available to creators in recent months. Back in June, PetaPixel reported that Instagram now lets users rearrange their grid.

Grid customization was one of the most-requested features from users, and it allows profile grids to be arranged more aesthetically.

On top of that, Instagram users can also now replace the audio on a post or carousel without having to delete it entirely.

Instagram created the option to add music to posts in November 2022, providing the opportunity for photographers to create a synergy between their art and music.

But tastes can change, so sometimes the photographer might look back at their previous music choice and cringe.

Previously, the only option would be to delete the post or carousel, along with all of the likes and comments that the post may have had.

But now all the user needs to do is tap the three dots on a post, select edit, and then swap the audio. Furthermore, posts that at first didn’t have any music on can now be brought to life with a song.