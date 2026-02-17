Leica Galleries Celebrate 50 Years of Promoting Photographic Art

Leica Galleries are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, marking a half-century of showcasing and elevating exceptional photography worldwide. There are now 26 Leica Galleries, which combine to host around 150 exhibitions annually.

The very first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar, Germany, back in 1976, marking Leica’s strong commitment to present photography as a serious and respected art form. At the time, there were very few gallery spaces dedicated to celebrating photography’s artistic and cultural significance. Leica was a true pioneer in this space and has remained one for the past 50 years.

To celebrate this remarkable milestone, Leica is pulling out all the stops for a major exhibition at the Leica Gallery Wetzlar in June. This celebratory exhibition includes 50 images by selected artists, each nominated by current directors of Leica Galleries.

“The pictures feature the full spectrum of Leica photography, capturing intimate moments, fascinating stories, and creative perspectives presented by renowned photographers,” Leica explains.

“Our entire cultural program is geared towards sharing our enthusiasm for photography with a broad target group. Works by professional photographers are an indispensable part of Leica’s world. From the Leica Galleries, a wonderful international network has grown — a Leica family in the truest sense,” explains Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director and Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International.

“For me, photography is the most exciting artistic medium because a large proportion of the population encounters it on a daily basis,” Rehn-Kaufmann continues.

When the very first Leica Gallery opened 50 years ago in Wetzlar, it was Leica’s first cultural institution that presented high-quality documentary and artistic photography in a dedicated space, closely intertwined with Leica’s broader heritage. From its humble beginnings of a single exhibition of German photographer Paul Gluske’s travel photography in a foyer in an administrative building, this concept has expanded dramatically.

Leica began expanding its gallery locations in the 1990s, including Leica Gallery New York in 1994, Leica Gallery Prague in 2002, Leica Gallery Frankfurt in 2004, and many more in the years that followed. Today, there are 26 Leica Galleries worldwide, including seven in Germany. Leica opened a brand new gallery in Wetzlar in 2014, expanding on its original vision in a bold and beautiful way.

Leica is expanding its gallery network this year as well, adding new locations in Chicago and Shanghai. Leica Gallery Chicago will join three other Leica Galleries in the United States, including locations in New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles. Leica Gallery Shanghai will be Leica’s first in mainland China.

Every single Leica Gallery features a design and layout unique to that location and hosts its own lineup of events and exhibitions throughout the year. There is no other network of photography galleries like this on Earth.

“With each new gallery, the geographical reach and diversity of content grow. Leica Galleries champion both established masterpieces of photography and new, promising talent. The series recognized by the Leica Oskar Barnack Award are a major feature of the annual exhibition program,” Leica says.

“Over the past 50 years, countless iconic exhibitions have been presented. These have included works by renowned photographers like Inge Morath, Barbara Klemm, Herlinde Koelbl, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Sebastião Salgado, Elliott Erwitt, Thomas Hoepker, René Burri, Steve McCurry, and Ralph Gibson, as well as prominent figures including Bryan Adams, Lenny Kravitz, Andy Summers, and Jamie Cullum. Legendary reportages, intimate portraits, and impressive long-term projects have established the Leica Galleries as an integral part of the international photography scene.”

Image credits: Leica