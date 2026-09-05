10 Winning Photographs From the Underwater Awards Australasia 2026

The Underwater Awards Australasia has announced the winners of the third edition of the photo competition that focuses on marine photographers in Oceania.

In total, there were nine categories for underwater photographers to enter, with prizes amounting to 70,000 Australian dollars ($50,000).

The overall winner of the competition — the “Best of Show” — is Kat dos Remedios, whose short film ‘Dragon’ takes the top spot in the Reels Showcase category.

The other category winners are Annika Dahlberg (Conservation), Talia Greis (Sydney), Jake Wilton (Australian), Simone Caprodossi (International Waters), Giacomo Marchione (Portfolio), Enrico Somogyi (Smartphone/Action Cam), Qian Kun (Tough TG), and Tom Healy (Only Water).

The winning entries were revealed today (September 5) during an awards ceremony at Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia. The show featured an exhibition of high-quality metal prints of the finalist entries in the photo categories.

The competition is organized by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Underwater Australasia, and UW Images. Head to the competition’s website for more.