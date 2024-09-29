Stunning Sunburst Shots Win Underwater Photography Competition

A sea turtle swims underwater with its flippers stretched wide against a backdrop of vibrant blue water. Sunbeams radiate from behind the turtle, creating an illuminated and serene scene.
Gabriel Guzman

The winners of the Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 have been announced with a portfolio of underwater sunburst shots taking home the top prize.

Gabriel Guzman’s stunning images perfectly showcase the sunburst technique which utilizes the Sun as a focal element to enhance the visual impact of underwater images.

“By positioning the subject in front of the sun, the resulting rays create a natural halo effect, adding depth and drama to the scene,” Guzman explains. “This approach emphasises the interaction between light and the marine environment, making the subject stand out in a striking manner.”

Overall Winner

A large stingray glides over the seabed in clear blue-green waters, illuminated by sunlight filtering from above. The ocean floor is covered with seagrass, and rays of sunlight create a shimmering effect. A logo with marine imagery and text is in the bottom corner.
Gabriel Guzman’s winning portfolio which showcases sunburst photography. First place in the Portfolio category and overall winner.
A lionfish with striking stripes and feathery fins swims underwater, illuminated by sunlight filtering through the water above. The background is a gradient of blue and green with rays of light radiating from behind the fish. There is a watermark in the bottom right corner.
Gabriel Guzman’s winning portfolio which showcases sunburst photography. First place in the Portfolio category and overall winner.
An underwater photograph of a large manta ray swimming gracefully, with sunlight streaming down from above. The image features the ventral side of the manta ray showing distinctive markings. Another manta ray is visible in the background.
Gabriel Guzman’s winning portfolio which showcases sunburst photography. First place in the Portfolio category and overall winner.
A large triggerfish with vibrant markings swims near the camera, mouth open, against a sunlit underwater backdrop filled with smaller fish. The sun's rays pierce the turquoise water, highlighting the colorful marine scene.
Gabriel Guzman’s winning portfolio which showcases sunburst photography. First place in the Portfolio category and overall winner.
A mesmerizing underwater image of a large, colorful fish with intricate blue-green patterns swimming near the ocean surface, illuminated by sunlight streaming through the water. A logo in the bottom right corner credits Gabriel Guzman and Underwater Awards Australasia. .
Gabriel Guzman’s winning portfolio which showcases sunburst photography. First place in the Portfolio category and overall winner.

Category Winners

A turtle with a partially extended neck and fins swims underwater in an environment rich with aquatic vegetation, with a greenish hue pervading the water. The image credit is given to Lewis Burnett and Underwater Awards Australasia.
A snake-necked turtle. First place in the Australian category. | Lewis Burnett
A vivid underwater image showcasing a small octopus interacting with a discarded piece of orange plastic and translucent jellyfish against a dark background. The octopus seems to be partially emerging from the plastic, highlighting the intricate details of its tentacles and eyes. (Photo credit: Emma Turner | Underwater Awards Australasia).
An octopus riding a yoghurt lid in the Philippines. First place in the Environmental category. | Emma Turner
A small amphibian, possibly a newt, rests on a vivid red leaf against a black background. The leaf is brightly lit, casting a detailed shadow of the amphibian. The image has a logo in the bottom right corner indicating photography awards.
A salamander in Belgium. First place in the International Waters category. | Luc Rooman
A stunning underwater photograph shows two humpback whales swimming beneath the ocean's surface. The larger whale is closer to the camera, while a smaller whale is in the background. The water is deep blue, and part of the cloudy sky is visible above.
A humpback whale with her calf in Tonga. First place in the Over-Under category. | Jenny Stock
A playful seal pup underwater holds a frayed rope in its mouth amidst seaweed and marine vegetation. The pup's large, curious eyes look directly at the camera, while the clear blue water in the background adds a sense of depth and serenity.
An adorable New Zealand fur seal in Baranguba. Taken on an Apple iPhone 13 Pro. First place in the Smartphone category. | Selani Waddilove
A close-up of a brown, textured marine creature resembling a fish, with a cloud-like burst emerging from its mouth. The detailed texture and intricate patterns on the creature's body are visible. The dark background accentuates the creature and the burst.
A striated anglerfish in Clifton Gardens. First place in the Sydney category. | Talia Greis
A leopard shark swims near a coral reef, adorned with two bright pink rings around its body. The deep blue ocean provides a vibrant backdrop, with colorful corals adding to the underwater scene. Photo by Andrii Sionchak, Underwater Awards Australasia.
A wobbegong shark trapped in a plastic dog frisbee in Australia. Second place in the Environmental category. | Andrii Slonchak
A black and white underwater photograph of a whale swimming upwards. The intricate textures of the whale's skin and the grooves of its underside are clearly visible. The background is dark, contrasting with the whale's lighter body. Image credit is noted at the bottom.
A shot from Marcia Riederer’s portfolio looking at dwarf minke whales. Second place in the Portfolio category.
Close-up underwater shot of a sea turtle's face, displaying intricate patterns on its shell and skin. The background is a blurry underwater environment. The image includes a credit text: "© Christopher Fletcher | Underwater Awards Australasia.
A green sea turtle in the Philippines. Taken on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Third place in the Smartphone category. | Christopher Fletcher
Close-up of a vibrant, red, camouflaged pygmy seahorse blending into its surroundings against a deep blue underwater background. The image features textured details on the seahorse's body.
A pygmy pipehorse in Kurnell, Sydney. Third place in the Sydney category. | Daniel Sly

Entrants competed in eight categories for prizes worth more than 50,000 AUD ($35,000) in total, including dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear.

All the winners can be seen on the Underwater Awards Australasia website.

Discussion