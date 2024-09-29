Stunning Sunburst Shots Win Underwater Photography Competition

The winners of the Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 have been announced with a portfolio of underwater sunburst shots taking home the top prize.

Gabriel Guzman’s stunning images perfectly showcase the sunburst technique which utilizes the Sun as a focal element to enhance the visual impact of underwater images.

“By positioning the subject in front of the sun, the resulting rays create a natural halo effect, adding depth and drama to the scene,” Guzman explains. “This approach emphasises the interaction between light and the marine environment, making the subject stand out in a striking manner.”

Overall Winner

Category Winners

Entrants competed in eight categories for prizes worth more than 50,000 AUD ($35,000) in total, including dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear.

All the winners can be seen on the Underwater Awards Australasia website.