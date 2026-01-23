Dive Into the Spectacular 2025 Ocean Art Photo Competition Winners

Jaron Schneider
A translucent anglerfish with wide-open jaws, glowing yellow eyes, and extended fins floats against a black background. A bioluminescent lure extends from its head.
Best in Show and Blackwater Category Winner | “Tired Fish” by Steven Kovacs | Location: Blackwater dive off Kumejima, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

The Underwater Photography Guide has announced the winners of its 14th annual Ocean Art competition which highlights the best of underwater photography across a variety of categories with over $60,000 in prizes up for grabs.

This year’s competition featured 14 categories, all of which can be seen on the competition’s website, and even includes two categories that have no restrictions on editing to allow photographers to really embrace the idea of art, which The Underwater Photography Guide says was meant to encourage “limitless creativity.” As a result, the contest saw thousands of entries submitted from more than 90 countries.

The “Best in Show” award was granted to Steven Kovacs for his image “Tired Fish,” which can be seen above. It was also the Blackwater category winner.

“One of my favorite subjects to encounter on blackwater dives is the goosefish, also known as the monkfish. So when I began seeing photographs of a never-before-seen species of larval goosefish taken off Kume Island, Japan, I knew I had to visit and try to find one,” Kovacs says of the photo.

“Blackwater diving in the very deep waters off Kumejima, Japan, is an exciting new opportunity, and although finding my target fish was a long shot, I booked an extended stay in hopes of getting lucky. After nearly two weeks of nightly searching and nearing the end of my stay, my elusive subject suddenly appeared. Unfortunately, this beautiful little fish turned out to be incredibly uncooperative and difficult to photograph. After spending some time with it, I was very fortunate that, for one brief moment, it decided to yawn while facing the camera. I somehow managed to press the shutter at that exact instant, resulting in this image.”

Below are more winners from a selection of categories.

Several sharks swim underwater, with one large shark in the foreground. The surface of the water reflects light and colors from above, creating a dynamic, vibrant scene.
Wide Angle Category Winner | “Last Light” by Byron Conroy. | Location: Jardines Del Reina marine Park in Cuba, Caribbean
A colorful fish swims underwater, with vibrant, smoky wisps swirling around its head and body, blending into the dark blue water above and fading into a black background below.
Underwater Digital Art Category Winner | “Mysterious Pufferfish” by Michal Stros | Location: Bunaken Island, North Sulawesi, Indonesia
A sea snake with brown and white bands swims underwater, its body twisted in a spiral. A small yellow fish with black stripes rests on the snake’s back. The background is dark and deep blue.
Portrait Category Winner | “Sea Snake Knot” by Galice Hoarau | Location: Anda, Philippines
A colorful nudibranch with orange, blue, and white feathery appendages glides against a black background, highlighting its vibrant, translucent body and delicate features.
Nudibranchs Category Winner | “True Colors” by Paolo Bausani | Location: Giannutri Island, Mediterranean Sea, Italy
A close-up photo of a bright yellow seahorse clinging to underwater plants or algae, set against a dark, blurry background. Its curved tail is wrapped around the vegetation.
Marine Life Behavior Category Winner | “Beautiful Birth” by Jeon Min Seok | Location: Beaches in Kumamoto and Shinminamata, Japan
A small red and white fish peeks out from between the branches of orange-brown coral, partially hidden among the clustered coral polyps underwater.
Macro Category Winner | “Between the Polyps” by Daniel Sly | Location: Indonesia, Lembeh Strait
A sea turtle swims underwater while a group of snorkelers floats above, silhouetted against the bright blue surface of the ocean.
Compact Wide Angle Category Winner | “Turtle and Snorkelers” by Haemi Cho | Location: Shark Point, Komodo, Indonesia
Two seahorses, one yellow and one brown, face each other and appear to be intertwined, floating upright against a deep blue underwater background.
Compact Behavior Category Winner | “Misfire” by Jo Taylor | Location: Lembeh, North Sulawesi Indonesia
A diver wearing fins and a wetsuit swims underwater beneath thick, textured ice formations, with sunlight filtering through cracks above.
Cold Water Category Winner | “One Way Out” by James Ferrara | Location: Tobermory, Ontario Canada (Lake Huron)

“These images are the result of obsession, patience, and exploration,” Nirupam Nigam, organizer of the contest and President of Bluewater Photo and Editor-in-Chief of the Underwater Photography Guide, says. “Many of this year’s winners spent weeks—or even years—chasing moments most people will never witness. While all great photography demands dedication, underwater photography requires a uniquely intense combination of patience, persistence, and technical skill.”

The full list of winners, runners up, and honorable mentions can be viewed on Underwater Photography Guide’s competition page.

Image credits: All photos are individually credited and were provided courtesy of The Underwater Photography Guide

