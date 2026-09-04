This One-of-a-Kind Rugged Phone Has a Detachable Action Camera

RugOne unveiled its new modular action camera-slash-phone, the Xsnap 7 Pro, at IFA 2026 in Berlin.

The Xsnap 7 Pro is RugOne’s third major product line and the world’s first modular action camera that is also a smartphone. If it seems like a strange combination, that’s because it most certainly is.

RugOne describes it as an “all-weather, all-terrain imaging system.” The action camera module attaches magnetically to the rest of the device, making it easy to snap off and use in a pinch. The 39-gram module can also mount magnetically to a helmet, bike, or other gear, like the supplied pendant. The action cam module is waterproof to five meters with no additional housing required.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 5G chipset, and 512GB of storage. The camera is IP68 and IP69 rated and can withstand 30 minutes of submersion in two meters of water. It can also survive 1.5-meter drops onto concrete and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front of its 120Hz display.

From an imaging perspective, the action camera can record 2.7K video at 30 frames per second with a 133-degree field of view. The action cam has a Type 1/2.7 image sensor, and it tops out at 2560 x 1440 resolution, which is just 3.7 megapixels. It does not appear to capture RAW files. Video is recorded in MP4 format.

It has “SteadyX” stabilization algorithms, Horizon Lock technology, timelapse, HDR Photo, and more. The module can operate for 40 minutes when detached, has 64GB of onboard storage, and recharges directly from the smartphone when it’s attached. Users can monitor and control the action camera remotely through the Xsnap Go app on the smartphone from up to 50 meters away.

The smartphone portion of the package has a 50-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GN9 image sensor. There’s also a rear 64-megapixel infrared night vision camera powered by an OV64B1B image sensor.

The RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro ships with Android 16 and includes Google Gemini AI alongside RugOne’s proprietary AI suite.

Pricing and Availability

The RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro will be available to preorder on Kickstarter starting on September 7 with super early-bird pricing starting at €799. Global retail will start in October, and at that point, the device will cost €1,099.99 in Europe and $999 in the United States.

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Image creditsRugOne