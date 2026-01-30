SmallRig Made a Freeze-Proof Battery to Power a Camera in -40 Degrees

SmallRig has announced a NP-F970 battery that can operate in extreme cold, allowing photographers and filmmakers who need to work in temperatures as low as -40 to continue to work their cameras.

While lithium-ion technology works great in most environments, there are exceptions. One major caveat is that lithium-ion batteries will lose charge faster in cold temperatures, and as the temperatures drop, the problem becomes worse. DJI had to specifically address this problem with its Inspire drone battery, which was specially engineered not to lose capacity in the cold temperatures of higher altitudes.

Now SmallRig is offering photographers a solution in the form of a Sony NP-F970-style battery — which uses one of the industry standard mounts that is commonly found on film sets next to Gold and V-mount batteries. SmallRig’s solution integrates both a USB-C and USB-A port, which can be used to access the power in addition to the battery mount (so it can be used like a power bank).

The company also offers a NP-F battery adapter plate with a DC-out plug that can also be used to power a camera (as seen in some of the company’s marketing). So, regardless of a camera’s make or model, the SmallRig NP-F970 can be compatible.

SmallRig says the Extreme Cold Endurance battery is engineered to discharge power properly in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celcius (which happens to also be -40 degrees Fahrenheit) without an external heating solution typically required for maintaining operation. The battery itself has a capacity of 7,500mAh and promises fast-charging capability via its 36W PD input, which SmallRig says will recharge the battery fully in two hours. Additionally, the USB-A and USB-C output circuits operate independently, which the company says allows simultaneous fast charging of two devices (total combined output not to exceed 54W).

The battery has an OLED display and features touch controls so that users can monitor the remaining battery capacity at any time. The company also claims that the design of the battery “utilizes high-quality battery cells and an integrated intelligent management system with comprehensive circuit protection for enhanced safety and long-term durability.”

The SmallRig USB-C Rechargeable Extreme Cold Endurance battery is available for $100. SmallRig expects to start shipping units on February 25.

Image credits: SmallRig