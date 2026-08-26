Eastman Kodak Gets a UK Distributor for its Rebranded Films

Eastman Kodak’s film distribution resurgence continues. The legendary Rochester-based Eastman Kodak and United Kingdom-based Dupli have announced that Dupli is now the official UK distributor of Eastman Kodak Film.

The new partnership will bring Eastman Kodak’s rebranded family of films, which kicked off last year with Kodak Kodacolor, to photo retailers, labs, and analog specialists across the United Kingdom.

“Being selected as Eastman Kodak’s UK distribution partner is a significant milestone for Dupli and one that we’re incredibly proud of,” says Mike Fawcett, CEO of Dupli.

“For generations, Kodak film has inspired photographers around the world, and demand for analogue photography continues to strengthen across the UK. As a business dedicated to supporting the photographic industry, we’re excited to bring Eastman Kodak Film to our customers and make this iconic range more accessible to retailers, labs and specialist stockists nationwide,” Fawcett continues. “This partnership reinforces our long-term commitment to the analogue market and reflects the confidence Eastman Kodak has placed in Dupli as its UK distribution partner.”

This is just the latest of Dupli’s recent moves to expand its analog photography product offerings. Over the past year, Dupli has begun distributing films from CineStill, Candido, Lucky, and KEKS, and expanded its product selection from Harman and Ilford.

Dupli is selling Eastman Kodak films starting today, including 35mm, 120, and large-format films. As Dupli explains, it is also a distributor of Kodak Alaris films. It’s a somewhat confusing situation, which Eastman Kodak hopes to resolve by bringing distribution back under its roof.

Eastman Kodak has always manufactured Kodak film, but it sold its sales and marketing division to Kodak Alaris in 2013 amid financial problems. Eastman Kodak’s finances are much better these days, and the company has taken the reins back.

As Dupli adds, it believes that it will continue to sell Kodak Alaris film for the foreseeable future alongside the new Eastman Kodak-branded products. In some cases, the films are seemingly identical. In other cases, there are different names. For example, Eastman Kodak sold the Portra name to Kodak Alaris over a decade ago, so its Portra equivalent is called “Ektacolor Pro.” It’s the same situation with T-Max, which is Ektapan in Eastman Kodak’s new language.

“Adding Eastman Kodak to our lineup marks another major milestone in our commitment to keeping film photography thriving across the UK, highlighted by signature stocks including Kodacolor 100 and Kodacolor 200, alongside 46 other versatile films that come in all different shapes and sizes,” Dupli concludes.

It’s a good time to be a film photographer, and more options are almost invariably good for analog shooters.

Image creditsEastman Kodak and Dupli