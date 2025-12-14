Kodak Kodacolor 35mm Film Is an Absolute Vibe

Jaron Schneider

A green sign with butterflies reads "Lovers Point, Pacific Grove, CA" by the ocean, with blue water and sky in the background.

When Kodak re-released Kodacolor in 100 and 200 ISO variations a few months ago (which is probably just Kodak Color Plus in a new box), the film community got very excited. Now that dust has settled and I am not hearing a lot about the film much these days, but that should change. This film rocks.

Buy the Kodak Kodacolor new on B&HBuy the Kodak Kodacolor used on KEH.com

I’ve shot several rolls of both Kodacolor 100 and Kodacolor 200 over the past couple of months but most recently I shot a roll on my Fujifilm TX-1 in Monterey and Pacific Grove, California in late November. My mother and I took a walk out to the wharf and then over to Lovers Point, not too far from where we scattered my dad’s ashes into the sea last year.

A sandy beach with people walking and playing near the water, bordered by stone walls and a small rocky pier, with clear blue ocean stretching to the horizon under a sunny sky.

Rocky coastline with waves crashing against large stones, foamy surf, and a distant view of the ocean and hazy mountains under a partly cloudy sky. Pebbles cover the beach in the foreground.

Rocky coastline with large boulders and waves crashing against them, bordered by clear blue ocean water under a bright sky, with sandy beach areas visible between the rocks.

Calm ocean water with gentle waves, several floating buoys, and a coastline with hills and buildings in the distance under a partly cloudy sky.

The weather was wonderful: clear, no wind, and not too warm. I thought it was a perfect opportunity to enjoy a roll of film, and it just so happened that I had a roll of Kodacolor 200 in my bag.

Not to spend too much time on the camera, but I think my TX-1 (or Hasselblad XPan) is a really lovely companion to Kodacolor. Swapping back and forth between panoramic and traditional, I just shot what I saw for about an hour and a half and had a lovely time doing it.

A calm coastal scene shows rocky shorelines and gentle waves, with a sandy beach and tall trees in the background under a clear blue sky.

Waves crash against large, jagged rocks along a rugged coastline under a clear blue sky, with some green vegetation visible in the foreground.

Clear blue ocean with gentle waves and scattered rocks in the water under a bright, cloudless sky. The distant horizon meets the calm sea, creating a peaceful and open coastal scene.

Rocky coastline with waves crashing against the shore, a few large rocks in the water, and tree branches extending from the top left corner under a clear blue sky.

Rocky coastline with waves crashing against the rocks under a clear sky, distant mountains visible on the horizon, and houses atop the cliff on the right side of the image.

Looking back at these photos, the vibe of Kodacolor does something to my mind that looking at digital photos just doesn’t. It scraches something. These photos look like a memory feels to experience.

I think that sense is strongly driven by the fact that I didn’t see these photos for a couple of weeks after I took them. I distinctly remember being out there and hitting the shutter, but the gap between when I took them and now — without ever seeing a version of them in between — cements this idea of a captured memory. It probably helps that they’re not razor sharp images either, but more like how I see things with my human eyes.

It’s why I love film so much.

Waves crash against rocky cliffs along a coastline under a blue sky, with green vegetation in the foreground and pine trees to the right. Distant mountains are visible on the horizon.

A person in a dark jacket and white cap leans on a stone wall, overlooking a beach with people swimming. A trash can is nearby, and the scene includes blue ocean water and rocky shoreline.

A person in a dark coat sits on a bench facing a rocky shoreline, looking out at the ocean waves under a partly cloudy sky with coastal plants in the foreground.

A seagull stands on the edge of a rooftop against a clear blue sky, with part of a metal vent and the top of a wooden wall visible below.

Kodacolor has a really nice way of muting tones without feeling desaturated. Browns, in particular, feel strong. Maybe that’s another reason why they have a “memory” feel to them. The 80s and 90s were very brown, so looking at these brings out that nostalgia.

A calm beach scene with gentle waves washing onto the sandy shore, bordered by trees and distant low hills under a partly cloudy sky. A building is visible on the right side near the edge of the beach.

A marina filled with numerous sailboats and yachts docked at piers, with calm water and buildings and tree-covered hills visible in the background under a clear blue sky.

A marina filled with numerous sailboats and yachts docked closely together. A person walks along the pier beside the boats under a clear blue sky.

A white pole displays colorful nautical flags arranged in a diamond shape above a marina, with boats, trees, and distant buildings visible under a clear blue sky.

Rocky coastline with waves crashing against the shore, houses and trees on the left, and a clear blue sky above. Lush greenery lines the foreground.

A sandy beach with clear turquoise water, rocky shoreline, and scattered people. Tall trees and a few buildings are visible in the background under a clear blue sky.

Kodacolor 100 and 200 are affordable films — about $9 a roll — and if you have a film camera you can pair with a roll and take out and enjoy for an afternoon, I recommend doing that. I don’t think I’ll print or frame any of these photos, but not every shot I take has to be high art.

Sometimes they just have to just be a nice way to remember an afternoon with you mom.

