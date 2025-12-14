Kodak Kodacolor 35mm Film Is an Absolute Vibe

When Kodak re-released Kodacolor in 100 and 200 ISO variations a few months ago (which is probably just Kodak Color Plus in a new box), the film community got very excited. Now that dust has settled and I am not hearing a lot about the film much these days, but that should change. This film rocks.

I’ve shot several rolls of both Kodacolor 100 and Kodacolor 200 over the past couple of months but most recently I shot a roll on my Fujifilm TX-1 in Monterey and Pacific Grove, California in late November. My mother and I took a walk out to the wharf and then over to Lovers Point, not too far from where we scattered my dad’s ashes into the sea last year.

The weather was wonderful: clear, no wind, and not too warm. I thought it was a perfect opportunity to enjoy a roll of film, and it just so happened that I had a roll of Kodacolor 200 in my bag.

Not to spend too much time on the camera, but I think my TX-1 (or Hasselblad XPan) is a really lovely companion to Kodacolor. Swapping back and forth between panoramic and traditional, I just shot what I saw for about an hour and a half and had a lovely time doing it.

Looking back at these photos, the vibe of Kodacolor does something to my mind that looking at digital photos just doesn’t. It scraches something. These photos look like a memory feels to experience.

I think that sense is strongly driven by the fact that I didn’t see these photos for a couple of weeks after I took them. I distinctly remember being out there and hitting the shutter, but the gap between when I took them and now — without ever seeing a version of them in between — cements this idea of a captured memory. It probably helps that they’re not razor sharp images either, but more like how I see things with my human eyes.

It’s why I love film so much.

Kodacolor has a really nice way of muting tones without feeling desaturated. Browns, in particular, feel strong. Maybe that’s another reason why they have a “memory” feel to them. The 80s and 90s were very brown, so looking at these brings out that nostalgia.

Kodacolor 100 and 200 are affordable films — about $9 a roll — and if you have a film camera you can pair with a roll and take out and enjoy for an afternoon, I recommend doing that. I don’t think I’ll print or frame any of these photos, but not every shot I take has to be high art.

Sometimes they just have to just be a nice way to remember an afternoon with you mom.