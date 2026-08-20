The Godox P100 is a Portable Color Printer That Fits in Your Pocket

News
Jaron Schneider

A hand holds a light blue, rectangular Godox device against a light blue background with a wavy pattern.

Godox has announced the P100 Portable Color Photo Printer, a pocket-sized dye-sublimation printer that promises high-quality photo prints fast while photographers are on the go.

Godox P100Buy new on B&HGodox P100Buy used on KEH.com

The P100 promises high quality thanks to a combination of 300 dpi high-precision output, 1,256 printhead heating elements, and support for 16.7 million colors.

A light blue portable photo printer with a Godox logo, printing a small photograph featuring a group of people celebrating a birthday.

“Its automatic lamination process applies a protective overcoat to each finished print, helping protect it from dust, water, and fingerprints for longer-lasting preservation,” Godox says. “The P100 connects to the Godox Cam APP via Bluetooth and supports NFC tap-to-connect for quick, effortless pairing. Inside the APP, users can create ID photos and collages, capture, personalize, and print photos directly through the app, use filters, frames, stickers, and templates, and check the remaining paper count before replacing the cartridge. Compact and refined, the P100 turns favorite photos into physical keepsakes that can be held, displayed, shared, and revisited wherever life happens.”

The basic premise of the P100 isn’t unique. Canon has a dye-sublimation pocket printer called the SELPHY QX20, which prints images at a similar card-sized output as the P100 and does so in about 40 seconds. For what it’s worth, Godox doesn’t clarify what “fast” actually means as far as printing speed.

Canon SELPHY QX20Buy new on B&HCanon SELPHY QX20Buy used on KEH.com

Xiaomi also has a pocket-sized dye sublimation printer called the Portable Photo Printer Pro. It features nearly the same specifications as Godox’s P100 does: 313 dpi and 16.7 million colors.

A light blue, rectangular Godox device with a circular power button, an NFC icon, and a small indicator light on its front surface.

Godox seems to be separating its product out from these and other competitors by building in app features. The app features filters, digital “stickers” and color frames that can be added to photos before printing, and the ability to create photo collages. The printer also supports NFC-based tap-to-connect as well as standard Bluetooth connectivity. Godox’s app is supported on both iOS and Android.

The P100 has an 800 mAh rechargeable battery (via USB-C) and weighs about 320 grams. Godox says that the ink replacement unit is easy to swap out once it has been fully consumed and comes with a stack of 10 sheets of photo paper each.

“Designed with a clean, modern aesthetic, the P100 features sleek lines and a refined finish. More than just a photo printer, it turns everyday moments into tangible keepsakes to print, collect, display, and share,” Godox says.

The Godox P100 costs $119, and replacement ink/paper packs are $19.

Godox P100Buy new on B&HGodox P100Buy used on KEH.com
Godox PHOTO PAPER BOXBuy new on B&HGodox PHOTO PAPER BOXBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsGodox

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