Amaran Makes its Audio Debut With Wireless Desktop Mic

Amaran, stylized “amaran,” has announced its first foray into audio with the new Amaran Mic. It’s a $99 wireless desktop microphone designed for live streaming, podcasting, and video content creation.

As Amaran explains, the Mic is a significant shift for the company, which is best known for its lights.

“The amaran Mic marks a major expansion of the amaran ecosystem, advancing the brand beyond lighting to support more of the content creation workflow,” Amaran explains. “Following amaran’s introduction of purpose-built desktop lighting with the Verge series, the amaran Mic brings the same creator-first priorities — simple operation, flexible placement, and polished results without added complexity — to another essential part of how creators work.”

Amaran says that its lighting, software, and new mic all help “creators look and sound their best.”

As for the sound quality of the new Amaran Mic, it has a 30-millimeter capsule and an 86-decibel signal-to-noise ratio. It supports sound levels up to 130 decibels and includes a built-in limiter to keep audio under control during spikes.

The mic includes built-in, hardware-level AI noise reduction that the company says keeps voices sounding clear in a wide variety of environments. There are three noise reduction settings: Original Sound (no processing), Standard (light noise reduction), and AI Noise Reduction (much more aggressive noise reduction).

Although designed for use at a desk, the Amaran Mic can be used wired or wirelessly. The wired connection is over USB-C, while the wireless connection uses a USB-C-powered receiver. Amaran says the wireless range is up to 50 meters (164 feet) in an unobstructed environment. The mic promises up to 60 hours of battery life.

As for its design, the Amaran Mic comes in charcoal gray and white colorways and features on-device controls. Noise reduction, mic and monitor volume, and muting are all controlled on the mic, so there’s no need to dive into software to tweak key settings. The accompanying app offers control over EQ presets, custom curves, and specialized tools such as Vocal Enhancement, Noise Gate, and Limiter.

The standalone Amaran Mic with the Desktop Stand Kit is $99 and shipping now. An additional kit with a Low-Profile Boom Arm will begin shipping in the fourth quarter of this year for $125. The boom arm will be available separately at the same time for $49.

Image creditsAmaran