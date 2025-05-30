Amaran Verge Desktop Lights Promise Studio-Quality Light In an Ultra-Thin Package

Jeremy Gray

A person adjusts the brightness on a rectangular LED panel light and a round LED panel light, both mounted on stands, in a dimly lit studio setting.

Lighting company Amaran (stylized “amaran”) released a pair of new Verge series lights designed for creators filming, streaming, or working from their desk or for use in small home studios. The amaran Verge and Verge Max promise softbox-quality light and wide-ranging control. The new lights are amaran’s offerings purpose-built for desktops.

The amaran Verge is a bi-color, rectangular edge-lit panel for users who require soft, consistent lighting for long sessions at their desks. It features front-facing physical controls for adjusting brightness and color temperature. However, additional customizations are available using the amaran App or via a user’s Stream Deck.

Amaran promises soft, even light that minimizes harsh shadows on a person’s face while enhancing natural skin tones. The company says that whether streaming, recording, or creating other content, its new Verge light will help people and their content “look their best.”

The amaran Verge works within various setups and supports flexible mounting options. An integrated 1/4-20-inch screw mount allows for attachment to a desk stand, or users can clamp the light to the edge of their desk. It can also be mounted on a traditional 5/8in baby pin light stand.

Collage showing a person adjusting a bright studio light, a woman smiling near a desktop computer, a mouse on a colorful backlit keyboard, and a control panel with buttons next to a monitor displaying editing software.

The Verge has a color temperature range of 2,700 to 6,500K. It has a CRI of 96 and a TLCI of 97, making it a relatively consistent and color-accurate light source.

The amaran Verge Max offers many of the same features as the standard Verge, albeit in a circular design instead of a rectangular one. The Verge Max is 55 centimeters (22 inches) in diameter and promises similar softness and diffusion as a traditional COB and softbox setup, albeit “without the bulk.”

Amaran says that the Verge Max is an ideal option for creators who demand studio-quality lighting but lack ample available space. The Verge Max is just 3.6 centimeters (1.4 inches) thick. The company claims that its new Verge Max light delivers similar softness and light quality as its COB 60x S paired with an amaran Light Dome Mini SE at just 9% of the depth. Users can also attach an optional Light Control Grid to the Verge Max to further shape and control light spill.

A woman in a light blue dress and white cardigan stands in a well-lit room, facing a camera setup with ring lights. She holds a white handbag, and behind her are shelves, an armchair with a blanket, and sheer curtains.

Like the standard Verge, the Verge Max can be adjusted via on-device controls or using the amaran App. The on-light display shows the exact brightness and color temperature. While its color temperature range is the same as the rectangular Verge, the Verge Max has a slightly higher TLCI of 98.

A person wearing a hoodie and a backward cap adjusts a large, circular studio light that glows brightly in a dimly lit room with blue ambient lighting and curtains in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The amaran Verge and Verge Max are available now directly through amaran and via its authorized retail partners. The Verge is $79, while the Verge Max is $259. Amaran’s Desk Stand is 435, the desk clamp is $65, and the stand adapter is $30. The Verge Max Light Control Grid is an additional $35.

