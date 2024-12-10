The $29 Amaran Go MagSafe Phone Light Caters to Growing Content Creator Market

Five smartphones in different colors (white, green, pink, blue, and black) with foldable LED lights labeled "amaran" attached to the back. Each phone has a square LED panel and a flip-up cover, set against a gray background.

Lighting company Amaran today launched the Amaran Go, a compact, MagSafe-compatible two-way mini LED for smartphones. The mobile lighting solution aims to reduce the barrier to entry for aspiring content creators.

The Amaran Go includes magnetic mounting, a convenient flip design, and, unlike other mobile lighting solutions, a built-in dual mirror light. This secondary light and mirror combination is helpful for quick touch-ups, ensuring the talent is “always camera-ready,” per Amaran.

A person wearing a gray hoodie is placing a white smartphone with a large camera module into a black crossbody bag. The person's hands are visible, one wearing a silver ring.

A person is taking a photo of a chocolate cake with a smartphone and an attached light. The cake is on a black plate and features layers of chocolate with decorative elements on top. There is a plant in the blurred background.

“The launch of Amaran Go caters to the surging demand for high-quality, portable content creation solutions, solidifying Amaran’s status as a go-to brand for creators,” says Aaron Tsai, Amaran’s VP of Marketing. “As new creatives explode onto the scene, we aim to be the brand they trust for gear that helps them achieve their artistic visions at a price point, ease of use, and level of professionalism that no others are providing. The Amaran Go immediately checks the list of must-have tools to hit the streets and get creating.”

A person holds a smartphone with an attached portable LED light labeled "Amazon." The light is positioned at the phone's top edge, illuminating brightly. The hands delicately support both the phone and the light.

The Amaran Go features MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility, plus ships with a MagSafe Adapter Sticker so that devices without magnetic mounting can still use the Go. It promises to snap to the user’s phone in less than a second and is immediately ready to go. The quick-flip design allows users to swap between front- and rear-facing lighting easily. When not in use, the light collapses on the back of the phone, ready to add light to traditional photo and video scenes.

A person applying lipstick is looking into a small, rectangular mirror held in their left hand. The focus is on the reflection of their mouth. The background is blurred.

Although Amaran doesn’t share specific specifications, the company says the Amaran Go has 10 built-in lighting modes, as many brightness settings, and can be controlled via a companion Amaran app. The light works for up to nearly nine hours on a single charge.

A smiling woman takes a selfie with a smartphone using an attached Amaran LED light. The phone's screen displays her image, with a focus on the lighting accessory. Background shows blurred trees and a cloudy sky.

Pricing and Availability

The Amaran Go is available in charcoal, white, blue, pink, and green colorways, and all five colors are shipping now for $29 each. Amaran is quick to note that due to its accessible price point and compact form factor, the Amaran Go is “the perfect stocking stuffer gift” for new and growing content creators — an increasingly popular prospective career choice for college students.

