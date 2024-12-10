The $29 Amaran Go MagSafe Phone Light Caters to Growing Content Creator Market

Lighting company Amaran today launched the Amaran Go, a compact, MagSafe-compatible two-way mini LED for smartphones. The mobile lighting solution aims to reduce the barrier to entry for aspiring content creators.

The Amaran Go includes magnetic mounting, a convenient flip design, and, unlike other mobile lighting solutions, a built-in dual mirror light. This secondary light and mirror combination is helpful for quick touch-ups, ensuring the talent is “always camera-ready,” per Amaran.

“The launch of Amaran Go caters to the surging demand for high-quality, portable content creation solutions, solidifying Amaran’s status as a go-to brand for creators,” says Aaron Tsai, Amaran’s VP of Marketing. “As new creatives explode onto the scene, we aim to be the brand they trust for gear that helps them achieve their artistic visions at a price point, ease of use, and level of professionalism that no others are providing. The Amaran Go immediately checks the list of must-have tools to hit the streets and get creating.”

The Amaran Go features MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility, plus ships with a MagSafe Adapter Sticker so that devices without magnetic mounting can still use the Go. It promises to snap to the user’s phone in less than a second and is immediately ready to go. The quick-flip design allows users to swap between front- and rear-facing lighting easily. When not in use, the light collapses on the back of the phone, ready to add light to traditional photo and video scenes.

Although Amaran doesn’t share specific specifications, the company says the Amaran Go has 10 built-in lighting modes, as many brightness settings, and can be controlled via a companion Amaran app. The light works for up to nearly nine hours on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Amaran Go is available in charcoal, white, blue, pink, and green colorways, and all five colors are shipping now for $29 each. Amaran is quick to note that due to its accessible price point and compact form factor, the Amaran Go is “the perfect stocking stuffer gift” for new and growing content creators — an increasingly popular prospective career choice for college students.

Image credits: Amaran