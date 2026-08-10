Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Gets Phase Detect AF and Object Tracking via Firmware

Nearly three years after it launched, Blackmagic has added phase detect autofocus (PDAF) and a set of object detection tracking modes to the Cinema Camera 6K, which significantly ups the value of the video camera.

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K launched in September of 2023 with a full-frame 6K image sensor and with the Leica L-Mount. Looking back at the specifications, that 36 x 24mm image sensor with 6,048 x 4,032 pixels of resolution promised 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO up to 25,600.

It seems like a Sony semiconductor sensor, but when the camera launched, there was no mention of autofocus at all — probably because it was nothing to write home about. It offered single point capability, but it was driven by contrast detection only, meaning it wasn’t likely good enough to rely on for more than just acquiring a focus point and then switching over to manual.

But, lending credence to the supposition that it is using a Sony sensor, Blackmagic today announced a firmware update that adds PDAF support, which means the physical detection pixels on the sensor were always there, they just couldn’t be utilized by Blackmagic’s camera software. But now, three years later, Blackmagic has seemingly cracked that code. Well, cracked it enough to pull the firmware out of beta.

Firmware version 10.2.2 not only adds PDAF support, it also adds continuous autofocus support with both object detection and face detection algorithms, dragging the camera into the modern age. Along with these mainline autofocus features, the Cinema Camera 6K also adds support for autofocus transition speeds and the ability to assign autofocus modes to shortcut keys. Users can also pause continuous autofocus by holding down the focus button.

The camera also now supports Blackmagic Cloud Streaming, four-channel audio recording, and pre-recording.

The update is free, but the camera has gotten more expensive compared to its $2,600 launch price. In 2024, the camera actually fell to an extremely low $1,575, but today it has jumped back up beyond its 2023 price to $2,989.

Without autofocus, the Cinema Camera 6K would have a difficult time competing against the latest cameras from Panasonic Lumix, Sony, Canon, and Nikon. Even with PDAF now, that likely remains the case given it’s more expensive than the Sony a7 V, Canon R6 Mark II, Nikon Z6 III, and Lumix S1 IIe.

Image creditsBlackmagic